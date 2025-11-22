Travis Kelce makes confession over future amid pending wedding to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has opened up about his retirement plans as he prepares for his wedding to Taylor Swift. The star tight end said he may push back his retirement for at least another season and won’t make any final decision until the conclusion of the 2025 campaign.

The three-time Super Bowl champion is in the final year of his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, with his upcoming 13th season pinned as being his last. "I want to give the Chiefs a good opportunity, whether I come back or not – or whether they want me back or not," he shared. Travis explained that he will make his decision by early March, before the start of the NFL free agency.

"I'd like to make that decision before they've got to get draft picks and free agency opens to fill the roster appropriately," he added. "All that will be at the end of the season. I won't be thinking about it until then."

However, the 36-year-old admitted he won’t be looking for a grand farewell when it’s time to call it quits. "That's not me," he said. The statement comes as the star gears up for his wedding to Taylor.

© Taylor Swift Taylor Swift hugs Travis Kelce after proposal

Travis proposed to the singer in the garden of his $6 million mansion in Leawood, Kansas. HELLO! confirmed that Travis worked with the jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck and Artifex Fine Jewelry to create the Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond.

© Getty Images Travis Kelce opened up about his retirement plans

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram, posting a series of photos that captured Travis's proposal, the sparkly diamond ring, and the serene floral backdrop where the moment took place. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," read the caption, with a dynamite emoji at the end, a reference to their initials, T and T.

"Thank you guys for the congratulations," Travis said on an episode of his New Heights podcast. "I appreciate everybody that has reached out and sent something, all the posts and excitement and it has been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with. It has been really fun. It has been awesome."

© Instagram Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement, shared on Instagram

"Yeah I felt that at the game, it was the first time I introduced Taylor as my fiancée to my teammates, it was pretty cool," he added. "I still get giddy, it's exciting times. It is still fresh. It has been so much fun hearing from everybody and seeing the internet go crazy."