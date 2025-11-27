Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on relationship with Stranger Things co-star David Harbour

Millie Bobby Brown has addressed the state of her relationship with Stranger Things co-star David Harbour amid the speculation that she had submitted a bullying allegation against him. During a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 21-year-old opened up about working alongside David in the final season of the show, and revealed that they are on good terms.

"We love this show with everything, and we value our friendship more than anything," she said. "We've been doing that for the last ten years." When asked why she felt it was necessary to demonstrate public unity with David following reports of the filing, Millie replied: "I mean, we have always been united in that."

At the beginning of the month, the co-stars reunited during the LA premiere of Stranger Things. The duo were seen smiling, laughing, and hugging at the event, with no apparent tension in the air. Styled by Ryan Young, Millie stunned in a custom Rodarte gown that featured metallic and sheer tulle detailing. The garment was adorned with black feathers and beads while the silhouette flared out into a dramatic train.

© Variety via Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunited on the red carpet

The allegations were reported by Daily Mail only a few days prior to the event. Millie and David have starred alongside each other on the billion-dollar show for almost a decade, with the first episode having premiered back in July 2016.

However, David was noticeably absent during the London premiere on November 13. For the occasion, Millie donned a corseted Ashi Studio gown that was plucked from the brand's fall 2025 collection. The strapless gown showcased layers of cream and black tulle atop a sculpted bustier, with a sheer, draped material cascading over her thighs to create the illusion of a skirt.

© WireImage Millie Bobby Brown wore Ashi Studio

Millie has previously shared how she viewed David as a fatherly figure during their time working together. During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2016, she described David as "a big teddy bear". "He’s funny, he’s serious when he needs to be, and he’s always looking out for me." The actress also opened up to Variety about her relationship with her co-star. "Winona Ryder and David Harbour are like my parents," she shared.

© WireImage The pair put on a united front

In the series, Millie portrays the character Eleven, an escapee from a government science experiment who possesses telekinetic powers. David stars as Jim Hopper, a disillusioned, ex-police officer who takes Eleven in and is softened by his newfound surrogate fatherhood.