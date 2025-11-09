Millie Bobby Brown steals the show in daring black gown on red carpet

Actress Millie Bobby Brown turned heads as she hit the red carpet in a daring black gown that perfectly balanced glamour and edge. The Stranger Things star chose a floor-length dress with a plunging neckline and a sheer lattice overlay, which was cinched at the waist with a black velvet bow. Wearing her hair in soft waves and accessorising with simple hoop earrings, Millie let the statement gown do the talking at the event. The look was sleek, confident and effortlessly grown-up, a clear sign the star has stepped firmly into her fashion-icon era.

Many of the Stranger Things cast were also in attendance, including Jamie Campbell Bower, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Shawn Levy, Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer.

It's a bittersweet time for fans of the hit Netflix show as the fifth and final season of Stranger Things hits screens later this month on November 26th. After almost 10 years on screens, fans of the show saw the cast members grow up in real time, including Millie, who joined the cast at age 12. Now, at 21, the It-Brit actress has since founded a beauty and fashion empire, married her life partner Jake Bongiovi and most recently welcomed a baby girl through adoption.

Ahead of the premiere of season 5, Millie has accused her co-star, David Harbour, of bullying and harassment with a complaint filed to Netflix. The allegations were reported by the Daily Mail. Millie and David have starred alongside each other on the billion-dollar show for almost a decade, with the first episode having premiered back in July 2016.

Millie portrays the character Eleven, an escapee from a government science experiment who possesses telekinetic powers. David stars as Jim Hooper, a disillusioned, ex-police officer who takes Eleven in and is softened by his newfound surrogate fatherhood.

Over the years, it seemed that David's role as parental figure extended beyond the screen, with the pair having shared a close relationship. This may explain why fans were so shocked to hear the allegations against David, prompting many to reflect on whether there had been any signs of trouble in their relationship over the years.

News of Millie's allegations come after Lily Allen released her album, West End Girl, on October 24, with the work detailing the breakdown of her marriage with David.