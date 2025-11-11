Jon Bon Jovi celebrates new arrival as he becomes a grandpa for the second time

Jon Bon Jovi's ever-growing family expanded on Monday after his son, Jesse Bongiovi, welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Jesse Light. The proud parents shared the happy news on social media, alongside an adorable photo of their daughter in a knitted beanie. "Blair Lucy Bongiovi. Our sweet girl has arrived, and we couldn't be happier. Welcome to the world, baby Blair bear," they wrote in the caption. Jon recently revealed that Jesse and his wife were expecting their first baby in an interview with BBC's The One Show, sharing that he couldn't be happier to welcome his second grandchild.

"It's a new chapter in life, you know. I mean this, this next generation comes along and suddenly I have a granddaughter, another one coming next week," he said, adding that his best piece of advice for their new parenting journey was to "let them be them".

In 2024, Jesse and his wife married in the same chapel where Jon and Dorothea Hurley tied the knot in 1989, and the duo have been preparing for parenthood ever since. It will mark Jon's first Christmas as a grandfather, something which he cannot wait for. "It's fantastic being a grandad. It's another chapter. We're so excited as we'll have two of them for the holidays. It'll be a unique Christmas in the house," he told The Mirror.

"I've just kind of got used to dealing with my kids being grown. I still see them as two and three, and then they're in their thirties and bring a baby around, and you're like, wow, that's a reinvention," he added. "When Dorothea gets the call [that Jesse's baby has arrived], there'll be gravel in my eyes. It's sort of the magic of life."

Blair's arrival comes just months after Jon's son, Jake Bongiovi, adopted a baby girl with his wife, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," they wrote in a social media statement in August.

"And then there were three," she concluded. Speaking on the Today show, the rocker shared just how special it was to become a grandfather for the very first time. "Immediately you fall in love," he said. "You know, when we met Jake and Millie's daughter, it was just immediate. You're like, 'That's my granddaughter.' She won't be able to walk for at least 10 or 12 years because Papa will be carrying her everywhere she goes."

Despite having reservations about Millie and Jake's young ages (21 and 23, respectively), Jon shared on the Dumb Blonde podcast in September that he felt they were ready for the responsibility. "We blessed it because we get it, you know?" he explained. "They're sorta mature beyond their years."

"She comes from a family where her parents are still together, and they married very young. Her and Jake fell in love, and we just thought, 'Okay, we'll support this. And it's working out." The duo married in May 2024 in a private ceremony, followed by a lavish wedding in Italy surrounded by their friends and family.