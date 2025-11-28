Richard Branson's son Sam breaks silence with heartbreaking tribute to late mother Joan: 'The most loving, warm, witty woman'

Sam Branson, the son of Sir Richard Branson and his wife, Joan Templeman, has penned a heartbreaking tribute to his late mother. Following the news that Joan, 80, had passed away on Monday, 24 November, Sam, 40, took to Instagram on Friday, sharing a selection of family photos. "Mum, you instantly made everyone in your presence feel like all was well with the world. You were the kindest, most loving, warm, witty and abundantly generous woman to walk this Earth," he noted in the caption.

"Thank you for all that you were to me, to our family and to everyone who was blessed by your graceful, loving presence. I am so deeply grateful to have had the privilege of being your son and being able to call you mum. Thank you for teaching me so beautifully how to love with all of my being. Words cannot express how much I will miss you and how I wish you were still here to console me about the loss of you. But somehow you still are… and that is the magic of you. I love you to the moon and back. Forever and Ever."

© FilmMagic Joan Branson passed away on Monday, 24 November

Among the comments, many of Sam's famous friends, including Paris Hilton, Jack Whitehall and Jason Donovan, shared their best wishes and deepest condolences. Joan is survived by her husband, Virgin founder Richard Branson, their two children, Holly and Sam, and five grandchildren: Etta, Artie, Lola, Eva-Deia, and Blue.

Richard Branson confirmed Joan's passing

Richard, 75, announced the passing of his beloved wife on Tuesday. "Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away," he wrote on Instagram. "She was the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for. She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world. Love you forever, Joan."

© WireImage Richard and Joan Branson with their children, Holly and Sam

In a separate post, Richard noted that he and his children were grieving the loss together. "Holly, Sam and I are all together now, doing our best to smile through the tears and to focus on all the good things Joan brought into our world. There are so many," Richard explained.

"Fate has a strange way of working. As many already know, I'd come off my bike in India and hurt my shoulder. Joan was recovering from her own back injury in hospital in England. In the way life sometimes surprises you, I found myself moved to a room just down the corridor from her. We laughed together about how typical it was of us to end up on the same floor, like love-struck teenagers delighted to find each other again.

"We had a lovely lunch that day. She was in positive spirits and getting stronger. She smiled at me, that radiant smile that lit up her whole face, the same smile I fell in love with the very first moment I saw her, half a century ago. Then suddenly, she was gone, quickly and painlessly. And thankfully, I was right by her side. It brings us all great comfort to know we were together."