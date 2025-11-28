Victoria Beckham's family Christmas olive branch to Brooklyn

Following reports of a 'Beckham feud', Victoria Beckham and her parents have made it clear that her oldest son, Brooklyn, 26, will always be a part of their Christmas celebrations. Posting on her Instagram Stories on Friday, Victoria, 51, gave fans a glimpse of her mum, Jackie, and dad, Anthony's festive fireplace, which was strewn with all of their grandchildren's stockings. Among them, fans glimpsed Brooklyn's, as well as those of his three younger siblings: Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14.

"It's just so cute," the fashion designer said as she filmed the Santa-red decor. "And my mum and dad have still got mine, and my brother and sister's stockings up," she added. "I mean, this one," she continued, panning onto hers, "this one has been here a long, long time. My mum drags it out every Christmas. So sweet!"

Currently, it's unknown if Brooklyn – who is based in the US with his wife, actress Nicola Peltz Beckham – will see his family over the holidays. Posting on social media on Thursday, the 26-year-old revealed that he and Nicola, 30, had been busy celebrating Thanksgiving across the pond.

Reports of a Beckham family feud

Rumours of a feud between Brookyln, Nicola and his family have run riot over the past year, especially with the couple, who tied the knot in 2022, failing to attend major family events, including vacations, his father, David Beckham's 50th birthday party, and Victoria's fashion shows.

Fans were particularly surprised when neither Victoria, David or their children were present at Brooklyn and Nicola's vow renewal ceremony in August, which was held at her family's Westchester County estate in New York. Currently, both Brooklyn and Nicola are following David and Victoria on Instagram, both of whom regularly like his posts. However, they appear to have unfollowed his younger brothers, Romeo and Cruz. Brooklyn is thought to be on good terms with his little sister, Harper, however, after celebrating her birthday with a brief message on Instagram in July.

While details surrounding the family rift are limited, some have speculated that a feud emerged after Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding in 2022, when the bride wore a gown designed by Valentino, rather than by Victoria's eponymous brand. However, both Victoria and Nicola dismissed any inklings of a falling out at the time.

On the flip side, others have suggested that Brooklyn is feuding with his brother, Romeo, in particular, especially after Cruz shared a cryptic post on his Instagram Stories this week. Alongside a close-up of his face, the budding musician wrote, "Life is too short to be silent, at least talk it out," before following up with a separate post, this time of a brother gifting his sibling a guitar. "Brotherly love," he wrote above the video.