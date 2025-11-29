Baywatch star, 53, looks completely unrecognisable in recent outing

Blonde bombshell Nicole Eggert, who once sprinted across the sand as Baywatch’s bright, fearless lifeguard Summer Quinn, looked completely transformed in a new public appearance ahead of the holidays. The actress, 53, stepped out for the Los Angeles Mission + Hope the Mission Thanksgiving Meal Service on 26 November 2025.

© Getty Images Nicole attends the Los Angeles Mission + Hope the Mission Thanksgiving Meal Service

Nicole wore a cropped navy knit with striking red patch pockets layered over a white tank, teaming the look with dark denim jeans and shiny silver loafers. Gold hoop earrings and layered necklaces added a touch of glamour, while her short platinum-blonde pixie cut – a style she debuted after shaving her head during chemotherapy in March 2024 – framed her face beautifully. Holding a bright red jacket, Nicole appeared upbeat and glowing as she posed alongside her daughter Dilyn Eggert at the community-focused event.

© Getty Images Nicole with daughter Dilyn

The star, 53, was in attendance at the event to help serve Thanksgiving meals to those in need, a cause aligned with her commitment to advocacy and giving back. Since revealing her breast cancer diagnosis in early 2024, Nicole has been vocal about women’s health, screenings and early detection.

© Getty Images Nicole with Pamela Anderson in Baywatch

At the height of its success, Baywatch was a global television phenomenon, drawing more than a billion viewers worldwide and turning its cast into household names. Alongside Nicole, her co-stars – from David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson to Yasmine Bleeth and Carmen Electra – became synonymous with sun-drenched adventure, slow-motion beach runs and high-stakes rescues. The show defined 1990s pop culture, and fans still recognise Summer Quinn as one of its most relatable young characters.

Nicole joined the series at just 20, quickly becoming a teen favourite. After two seasons, she moved on to roles in Boy Meets World, Gilmore Girls and several TV movies, later appearing on reality shows including Celebrity Fit Club and Splash. When acting slowed down, Nicole built her own business – launching an ice-cream truck venture to support her family.

© Getty Images Nicole attends the Inaugural "It's Up to Us" Women's Health Event to Fast-Track Breast Cancer Vaccine Research

In recent years, Nicole has been courageously open about her health challenges. Following her diagnosis, she underwent two mastectomies and reconstruction. In September 2025, she told the New York Post she was "feeling really good," adding with trademark humour: "My pathology reports came back clear… I get to wear really small bras, and I'm really happy with my boobs."

"I wanted to share my journey publicly because I felt that if I was so scared and I was so alone, that obviously other people were too," Nicole explained.

"So let's make this a happy place," she added. "Let's make this a place where we can talk about things, and nobody else has to know, and we don’t have to feel scared; we can feel empowered."