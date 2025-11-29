Nicole Kidman reveals how she spent her first Thanksgiving since split from Keith Urban

Actress Nicole Kidman embraced family time – and a burst of fresh autumn air – as she marked her first Thanksgiving since her split from Keith Urban. The Oscar winner, 58, joined her loved ones for a lively Turkey Trot in Nashville, proving that even amid big life changes, some traditions are worth lacing up the trainers for.

Nicole at the Turkey Trot charity run with family and friends

The Practical Magic star shared a joyful moment from the day on Friday, 28 November, posting a family snap to her Instagram Stories alongside a simple message: "So thankful xx." In the photo, Nicole is joined by her sister Antonia Kidman and brother-in-law Craig Marran, as well as her daughters with ex Keith Urban – Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14. All four sported matching turkey-themed "Boulevard Bolt 2025" race shirts, adding a light-hearted twist to the holiday run.

© Getty Images Nicole with her daughters at the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026

Nicole is also mum to daughter Bella, 32, and son Connor, 30, from her previous marriage to actor Tom Cruise, though they did not appear to be part of this particular outing. Still, the actress’s Thanksgiving message made it clear that family remains her anchor as she enters this new chapter.

The Boulevard Bolt is a five-mile Thanksgiving Day race in Nashville, Tennessee. It is a long-running community fundraiser, with all proceeds benefiting local agencies working to end homelessness. Nicole’s participation – surrounded by siblings, children, and plenty of good cheer – offered a glimpse into a grounded, quietly celebratory holiday rooted in community giving.

© Getty Images for Vogue Nicole walks the runway during Vogue World: Hollywood 2025

Nicole and Keith Urban confirmed their separation earlier this year, bringing an end to their 19-year marriage. Nicole was named the primary residential parent in the divorce documents, which were filed on September 30 in Davidson County, Tennessee. According to these documents, she will care for them 306 days out of the year, while their dad will have them for 59 days.

Neither will pay spousal support or child support, as the document states that the country crooner has "already prepaid all child support obligations". The pair first met in 2005 at the G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles, and married a year later in Sydney, Australia.

© Getty Images Keith and Nicole Kidman at the 60th Academy Of Country Music Awards

Nicole recently got candid about her emotional state in the wake of her divorce from her husband. The mom of four sat down with Wicked star Ariana Grande for Interview magazine and discussed how filming Practical Magic 2 with her co-star, Sandra Bullock, left her feeling "protected" amid the spotlight on her personal life.

Ariana took a moment in the interview to ask Nicole how she was doing, to which the Lioness actress replied: "I'm hanging in there." Notably, the interview took place a month after news broke of her split from Keith.