Pamela Anderson, 55, sets pulses racing makeup-free in pink swimwear

Pamela Anderson, the iconic "Baywatch" star and Playboy cover girl, has sparked excitement with her latest project, a collaboration with Frankies Bikinis.

The 55-year-old actress recently posed in a pale pink swimsuit from the collection, her hair styled naturally wet, embodying the brand's beach-inspired aesthetic.

And in a move that delighted her fans, Pam made an in-store appearance at the Frankies Bikinis store on Abbot Kinney Road, Venice Beach.

MORE: Pamela Anderson looks ageless in jaw-dropping white bikini

SEE: Pamela Anderson showcases toned legs in skimpy bodysuit and fishnet tights

Pam’s foray into swimwear design comes amidst a significant career resurgence.

The actress has recently released her memoir, "Love, Pamela", and is the subject of a new Netflix documentary.

The promotional images for the collection feature the actress on the beach at Paradise Cove in Malibu, where she resided for many years with her sons.

© eddie sanderson Pamela's figure has been a talking point since the 90s

Looking completely at ease, she strikes pose after pose reminiscent of her days as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

MORE: Pamela Anderson's cut-out Victoria Beckham dress will seriously turn your head

READ: Pamela Anderson's living situation will surprise you amid memoir and Netflix documentary

In an Instagram caption, Pam described the collaboration as "a dream come true." She detailed the lengthy design process, revealing that it took months to finalize the designs with Francesca Aiello, the owner of Frankies Bikinis and a long-time friend.

© Photo: Getty Images She looked sensational in red premiering her Netflix documentary earlier this year.

"All my favorite ideas and tricks of the trade - All mixed into my swimwear collaboration with @frankiesbikinis," she wrote.

Pam also shared her personal connection with Aiello, adding: "She grew up before my eyes, with my boys - our story is authentic and unique. Raw, fun & timeless…"

One standout piece from the collection is the iconic red one-piece swimsuit, which Pam slipped into recently, to the delight and surprise of her fans.

The swimsuit bears a striking resemblance to the iconic red one she wore in "Baywatch," a deliberate design choice reflecting Anderson's influence on beachwear fashion in the '90s.

© Photo: Getty Images In the famous Baywatch one-piece back in he day.

In a surprising revelation, Pam admitted to keeping one of the famous red "Baywatch" swimsuits.

She shared that she occasionally slips into the iconic garment: "I had a couple back then. Now I only have one and it fits," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I put it on every once in a while."

© Photo: Getty Images With Tommy Lee in the '90s.

However, Pam's relationship with "Baywatch" isn't all rosy. The actress returned for a cameo in the 2017 movie spinoff but claimed that she only agreed to the role after much pressure from the production.

"There was just so much bullying to do it. They wanted me to do it for free, as an homage or something. I said, 'Come on, guys. I mean, really?'" she stated.

The Love, Pamela author has maintained her physique over the years by following a strict diet that involves intermittent fasting. "I only eat between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. It just makes me feel so great and energized," she told Vogue in February.

She also follows a dedicated supplement routine: "I've got a great doctor in L.A. who has given me this great vitamin regimen. I'm taking them and eating healthy as I'm vegan."

When she isn't working, Pamela loves nothing more than spending time with her family. She lives in Paradise Cove, Malibu with her sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.