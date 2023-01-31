Pamela Anderson channels Baywatch in sizzling bodycon dress alongside famous sons The actress was joined by her sons Brandon and Dylan at the premiere of her new Netflix documentary

Pamela Anderson, 55, was a vision in red as she stepped out at the star-studded Los Angeles premiere of her emotive Netflix documentary Pamela: A Love Story on Monday night.

The blonde bombshell channelled her Baywatch days rocking a slinky scarlet bodycon dress embellished in ruby rhinestones - a fitting nod to the iconic high-rise swimsuit worn in her role as lifeguard CJ Parker. Pamela levelled up her look with towering crimson heels and diamond drop earrings.

WATCH: Pamela Anderson: A Love Story trailer

Loading the player...

As for makeup, the mother-of-two smouldered through dramatic smokey eyes elevated with lashings of mascara, adding a golden bronzer and nude frosted gloss to complete her red-carpet ensemble.

The actress was also joined by her sons Brandon Thomas, 26, and Dylan Jagger, 25, whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee, 60.

READ MORE: Pamela Anderson says her sons 'saved her' in emotional revelation

Pamela looked red hot in a Baywatch-inspired ruby dress

Pamela's sons were quick to support the launch of her new documentary, flooding the star's Instagram post promoting her Netflix show with heartwarming messages.

"Love you!! Time to tell your story," wrote Dylan, while her eldest Brandon penned: "It is YOUR TIME!!!" followed by three red love hearts.

POPULAR: Pamela Anderson's living situation might surprise you amid Netflix documentary and memoir release

Pamela was joined by her sons on the red carpet

Other fans couldn't help but chime in with words of support. "People use the term iconic too frivolously these days. Let’s be clear, it’s intended for people like Pamela," gushed one fan.

Another penned: "So happy for you!!! This is your time to shine and share your TRUTH."

Pamela and the Mötley Crüe musician had a whirlwind romance in the '90s, which the star addresses in her tell-all memoir. The couple went on to marry just four days after meeting, tying the knot in a lavish beachside ceremony, though Pamela and Tommy ended their marriage four years later in 1988.

Pamela and Tommy Lee shared a whirlwind romance

The Baywatch star calls her divorce "the hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life" in her new memoir Love, Pamela — adding that two decades later, she and her ex-husband still "check in" every once in a while.

READ NEXT: Pamela Anderson reveals she gained 25lbs writing her memoir

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.