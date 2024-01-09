Baywatch star Nicole Eggert, 51, shares breast cancer diagnosis: ‘It was really hurting’

At 51 years old, Nicole Eggert, known for her roles in Baywatch and Charles in Charge, has shared a deeply personal health challenge: her battle with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer.

Diagnosed in early December, Nicole’s journey began with unusual symptoms: a sudden weight gain of 25 pounds in just three months, and a disturbing discovery of a lump in her left breast during a self-exam in October.

Speaking candidly with People, Nicole recounted the initial pain in her breast, leading her to urgently seek medical attention.

“It really was throbbing and hurting," she said. Her attempts to get an immediate appointment, however, were met with delays, and it wasn’t until late November that she could get a mammogram and three biopsies.

© Albert L. Ortega Nicole Eggert reveals she has breast cancer

Reflecting on her experience, Nicole admitted, “This journey’s been rough for me. This hasn’t been a breezy sail through life."

Yet, she clings to positivity, finding solace in inspirational quotes and maintaining an optimistic outlook.

© Fotos International Nicole Eggert and Pamela Anderson

The path ahead for Nicole involves the surgical removal of the cancer. The presence of the lump is a constant reminder of the urgency of her situation.

“I can definitely feel it. It’s there. It needs to be taken out," she explained, expressing her desire to have the cancer extracted as soon as possible.

© Michael Tullberg Actress Nicole Eggert arrives at the "Baywatch" Reunion Dinner at the XIV restaurant on August 19, 2010

Uncertainty looms over whether the cancer has spread, leaving Nicole in a state of worry and urgency.

“I have panics where I’m like, just get this out of me,” she confessed. The thought of the cancer growing inside her is a source of immense anxiety and urgency for its removal.

Beyond her personal health, Nicole's greatest concern is for her children, Keegan, 12, and Dilyn, 25.

© Ron Galella Actress Nicole Eggert, actor David Charvet, actor David Hasselhoff, actress Alexandra Paul, actress Pamela Anderson and actor Jeremy Jackson

As the sole caregiver for her 12-year-old, the absence of extended family support heightens her resolve to fight the disease.

“It immediately made me realize, there’s just no succumbing to this. This is something I have to get through. This is something that I have to beat. She needs me more than anything and anybody,” Nicole shared with a mix of determination and vulnerability.

