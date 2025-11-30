Elizabeth Olsen makes candid revelation about her 'chaotic' childhood with twin sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Actress Elizabeth Olsen has made some frank confessions about her "pretty chaotic" childhood, reflecting on what it was really like growing up alongside her famous twin sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. In a recent interview, the Eternity star opened up about the unusual dynamics of being the youngest in a fast-moving household of four children born within just five years in an interview with The Times.

© AFP via Getty Images Elizabeth Olsen at the world premiere of "Eternity"

Elizabeth, now 36, recalled that much of her early life played out on film and TV sets around Los Angeles, where Mary-Kate and Ashley, now 39, were already working. As a result, she said she often missed out on traditional childhood routines. "Now I think the idea of a calm bath and bedtime story routine is so tender and sweet because we didn’t have anything like that," she shared. "I love being the friend or aunt who gets to come round and help with bedtime."

The actress revealed that her older sisters were expected to support her early creative ambitions, even if unintentionally. "They were forced to watch all my plays my whole life and go to my dance performances," she said, noting that the family dynamic was more about showing up for one another than giving advice – something she still values.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen pose on a rare public outing

When asked if the twins ever offered career guidance, Elizabeth replied simply: "No. We’re just a supportive family." She added that revisiting their early years now "feels irrelevant" after 15 years of working in Hollywood on her own terms.

Elizabeth grew up with her older sisters Mary-Kate, Ashley, and older brother Trent under the care of parents Jarnette and David Olsen before their divorce. David later welcomed two more children, Courtney Taylor and Jake, with his wife, McKenzie. Today, Elizabeth is not only a successful actress but also an aunt – she married musician Robbie Arnett in 2019 and became a proud aunt to Ashley Olsen’s son, Otto, born in 2023.

© Getty Images Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were the '00s fashionistas

Despite maintaining a low-key lifestyle compared to her childhood, Elizabeth still enjoys spending time with her famous sisters. She was spotted out with Mary-Kate and Ashley for a rare sisters' night in New York City in February 2024, a reminder that the close bond forged during those "chaotic" early years has endured well into adulthood.

© Stephen Lovekin Ashley and Mary-Kate at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Mary-Kate and Ashley also made a rare public appearance together as they attended a New York Fashion Week party thrown by W Magazine and Bloomingdale's in September 2025. The 39-year-old sisters have quietly forged a successful fashion career together, heading up billion-dollar clothing company The Row, a brand that was recently valued at $1 billion after securing major investment from the heirs of the Chanel and L'Oréal empires.