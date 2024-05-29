All about ultra-private Mary-Kate Olsen's rumored new beau after Olivier Sarközy split — his controversial past

Despite her penchant for privacy and mystery since leaving Hollywood, Mary-Kate Olsen can't escape interest in her love life, and it has just spiked.

The Full House alum, 37, has sparked romance rumors with a former fling, though certainly not former husband Olivier Sarközy, 55, with whom she had a contentious divorce in 2021 after six years of marriage.

Over Memorial Day weekend, the elusive The Row designer was spotted spending time in The Hamptons with Sean Avery, a Canadian former professional ice hockey player. Here's what we know.

Are Mary Kate and Sean dating?

Though the jury is still out, in photos shared by DeuxMoi, Mary-Kate and Sean, 44, were spotted visiting her and her sister Ashley Olsen's new The Row store in Amagansett, and were later reportedly joined by Andy Cohen.

It's not the first time the two have sparked romance rumors; they reportedly had a brief fling back in 2007, when Sean was playing for the New York Rangers, and shortly after he had dated actresses Lake Bell and Elisha Cuthbert, Page Six reported at the time.

© Getty Mary-Kate and Sean, pictured above in 2011, appear to have remained friends after their rumored 2007 fling

What was Sean known for?

Aside from playing as a left wing for the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers, and Dallas Stars across 12 years, Sean interned at Vogue in 2008, and later opened 77 Warren, a since-shuttered bar in TriBeCa.

He also launched an acting career, and among roles in movies such as Patriots Day (2016), Tenet (2020), Amsterdam (2022), and Nicole Kidman led series Lioness (2023), he was one of the many, many famous faces in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

© Getty The former hockey player playing for the Rangers in 2007

What happened with Sean and Hilary Rhoda?

In 2015, Sean married model Hilary Rhoda, 37, who he met in 2009, and with whom he shares four-year-old son Nash.

She filed for divorce in 2022, and that October, she requested a temporary restraining order against him, after an alleged domestic battery incident against both her and their son, per Us Weekly. In July of 2023, a judge ordered that the restraining order remain in place almost a year after it was first filed.

© Getty The former couple in 2018

In court documents obtained by the outlet at the time, Hilary claimed: "Sean was arrested that night for domestic battery, and he was released the following morning upon paying $20,000 bail."

She further accused her ex-husband of "[following] me, trying to get me to engage. He has engaged in many instances of physical abuse against me and against third parties. Sean has also been physically and emotionally abusive to our son, Nash."

© Getty Hilary and Sean with their son in May of 2022

What happened between Mary-Kate and Olivier?

Mary-Kate also tied the knot in 2015, when she was 29, to French banker Olivier, who is 17 years her senior, and is the half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarközy. He was previously married to Charlotte Bernard from 1997 to 2011, and they share two kids together, Julien, 22, and Margot, 20.

© Getty Mary-Kate and Olivier in 2015

The former couple were first romantically linked in 2013, though they made very rare public appearances together. In 2020, the New York Minute actress filed an emergency order to petition for divorce, because New York courts weren't accepting divorce filings due to the pandemic, outside of an emergency; their divorce wasn't finalized until 2021.

At the time, several outlets reported that their divorce was rocky and bitter, and that Mary-Kate's wishes for kids, and her ex-husband's lack thereof, in large part led to their split.