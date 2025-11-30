George Clooney admits 'hardest part' about being an actor

George Clooney has been a regular on the silver screen for over four decades, however, not all that glitters is gold. The movie star recently got candid about what he really thinks about seeing himself in 4K. The A-lister stars in the film Jay Kelly in which he portrays an actor of the same name, who also has a thriving decades-long career like him.

© FilmMagic George recalled the "hardest" part about being an actor

In the movie, Jay attended a lifetime achievement ceremony during which snippets of his films since he got his start in Hollywood, were shown to theatergoers. However, the footage wasn't acted out like the rest of the film, instead it featured actual throwbacks from George's old movies, which came as a surprise to the actor, who revealed that he "didn't know they were going to do [that]." Marriage Story Director Noah Baumbach recorded an authentic shot of George looking back on his own career and getting emotional.

© Getty Images He admitted that it was "hard" looking back at his older films

George revealed: "The first time he shot, it was the first time he showed it to me. The first take is in the movie," per People. Although the moment was extremely sentimental, George was a bit taken aback by how he used to look at a younger age, especially given his hair styles. Footage featured segments from his movies The Facts of Life, E/R, Batman & Robin and more. He explained: "I was really surprised by that — and a little disturbed. It's hard. You have to really fortify yourself for seeing 40 years of aging on screen. It's not so easy with a bad mullet. It's not great."

© Getty Images He was "disturbed" by his on-screen aging

Although the actor may share a lot of similarities with the character Jay, he is relived that when it comes to the important things in life, they couldn't be more different. Unlike Jay, George made sure to maintain his relationships despite having a thriving career. The actor previously shared: "We're the same height, same hair [but] there [weren't] that many similarities, in a weird way. Because he's a guy who's just so sad about his career and his life because he didn't have friends and family, and he surrounds himself with people that he paid. [I'm] very lucky to not have to do that," per People.

© Getty Images George loves his personal and family life

Unlike Jay whose only "friends" are his colleagues, George has a fulfilled personal and family life with his wife Amal Clooney and their eight-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, and he's very grateful for that. He shared: "I've been very lucky to have great family and great friends, and my kids actually like me still. They're young." He believes that the advantage that he had over his character was timing. George explained that his fame came "much later in [his] life." He added: "I got to figure out how to live life before I figured out how to be famous, and I don't think this character did."