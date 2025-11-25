Amal Clooney rocks glitzy mini skirt and knee-high boots alongside protective husband George

Amal Clooney signalled that party season is officially upon us on November 24 as the human rights lawyer stepped out with her Hollywood star husband, George Clooney, for a glamorous date night in Paris.

The activist, 47, was spotted leaving Le Royal Monceau, a five-star hotel and home to a Michelin-starred restaurant in the heart of Paris, where she stunned in a glitzy mini skirt.

Amal's Parisian party season look © BACKGRID George and Amal Clooney were seen enjoying an evening out in Paris The sparkly number with a ruffled hem was paired with a peplum black leather jacket – so chic! Adding to the winter ensemble were a pair of black stockings and the 'Eve' knee-high boots by Chloé, which retail for $1,710 (£1,275). She rounded off her sartorial tribute to the French capital with another piece by the luxury fashion house, Chloé's 'Small Bowling Bag', which costs $2,299 (£1,650), featuring gold charms for a youthful touch and a nod to the accessory trend of 2025.

© BACKGRID They enjoyed dinner at Le Royal Monceau As for her hair, Amal rocked bouncy curls to highlight the caramel tones. Her husband, who stars in the 2025 film Jay Kelly about a movie star who goes on a European journey of self-discovery with his manager, opted for orange-tinted glasses and a navy suit.

© Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID Amal teamed her mini skirt with knee-high boots Though George and Amal hail from the US and the UK, respectively, France holds a special place in their hearts as they own a home in Provence. Their French pad is an 18th-century wine estate called Domaine du Canadel, which is located near Brignoles and features a 25-acre vineyard, a swimming pool, and a tennis court.

Amal's month in looks © Getty Images George and Amal Clooney pose for pictures with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos Having followed Amal's fashionable outings all month long on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I know this isn't the only time she has proved her fashion stripes. The appearance in Paris comes after jet-setter Amal met the president of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, at Malacañang Palace on November 14. She was in Manila with her husband to speak at the Social Good Summit, which brought together "global advocates and young voices to tackle defining challenges of our time in technology, community, and human resilience."