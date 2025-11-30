Tennis star Cameron Norrie announces engagement to his 'best friend' of six years on intimate safari trip

There might be a few broken hearts across the nation as British tennis star Cameron Norrie has announced his engagement to his "best friend" and partner of six years Louise Jacobi.

In a post shared on Instagram, the happy couple posted pictures from their trip to South Africa, where they got engaged while on safari.

They captioned the post: "A special moment on our trip in South Africa. Cheers to a beautiful life together with my best friend. (Note: real engagement ring to come)."

The first few pictures showed Cameron – Britain's former Wimbledon semi-finalist and current world no. 27 – and Louise grinning as she held up her hand with a ring on her pinky finger, along with snaps from the safari, including a lion perched up close and a photo of Louise on Cameron's back with a beautiful sunset in the distance.

Fans react to the engagement

The couple's friends and fans flocked to the comments to share their congratulations. Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur wrote: "Ayeeeeeeeee congrats guys!!!! It’s that time of year," while Argentine tennis player Tomás Etcheverry said: "Congrats."

Others added: "Amazing! Congratulations legends" and "Congratulations guys!! So happy for you both x"

© Instagram The couple have been together since 2019

Who is Cameron Norrie's fiancé Louise Jacobi?

Louise is a fashion and textile designer and has worked for brands like Calvin Klein, AFNY, Donghia and Holly Hunt. The pair have been dating since 2019 after being set up by mutual friends at the US Open in New York.

In October 2019, Louise sadly lost her job – so when Cameron asked her to watch him play in Vienna, she decided to take him up on his offer.

"When he asked me, I thought, 'I guess this guy doesn't live a normal life, and it's not like I can meet (him) down the street and go to dinner together,'" she once told PA news agency. "So I went on this trip and was only supposed to be in Vienna for five days, and things just went really well.

© Getty Louise is a fashion and textile designer

"In some weird way, I was like, 'Thank God I got laid off when I did' because we were able to build the foundation of our relationship before Covid hit."

In 2020, Louise launched her own homeware and fashion accessories shop, Studio Virgo.

Speaking of her partner, Louise previously described him as "very calm, very level-headed, easy-going and takes things as they come".

She added: "He loves golf and he loves playing with his trainer who stays with us a lot – backgammon, playing with their Rubik's Cubes, timing each other and stuff like that. When he retires I want to go skiing with him, but right now is not the time."

© Getty Images Louise was spotted supporting her partner in the Gentlemen's Singles fourth round match against Nicolas Jarry in July

Where did Cameron Norrie come in Wimbledon 2025?

Cameron is currently ranked 27 in the men's singles tennis charts and his most recent Wimbledon stint was this July. After making it to the quarter finals, he faced defeat against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, who won 6-2 6-3 6-3.

© Getty Images Cameron made it to the quarter finals this year at Wimbledon, before losing out to Carlos Alcaraz

Speaking on his loss, Cameron said: "I think [Alcaraz] makes it look quite easy because he's enjoying it so much. I think he played very well today, but I don't think it was like 'I played unreal. I completely maxed out'. I think it was a decent eight out of 10 for him. I see it quite repeatable for him. He's just got so many options on his different shots."