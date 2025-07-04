Cameron Norrie's very private life away from the court – including jaw-dropping net worth

Cameron Norrie has been flying the British flag high in this year's Wimbledon with the tennis ace progressing to the third round where he faces Italy's Mattia Bellucci.

The star will no doubt be cheered on by his loving girlfriend, Louise Jacobi, and his parents, David and Helen Norrie. It's down to his parents that Cameron is even allowed to compete under the British flag as the 29-year-old was originally born in South Africa before being raised in New Zealand; he even represented the country initially.

Here's all you need to know about the tennis ace, including his gorgeous girlfriend and staggering net worth…

Girlfriend Louise Jacobi

Cameron has been dating fashion designer Louise since 2019 after they were set up by mutual friends while Cameron was in New York City. They had quite the first date with Cameron asking his new partner to come watch him play in Vienna.

"When he asked me, I thought, 'I guess this guy doesn't live a normal life, and it's not like I can meet (him) down the street and go to dinner together,'" she once admitted. "So I went on this trip and was only supposed to be in Vienna for five days, and things just went really well.

© Getty Images Cameron and Louise have been an item since 2019

"In some weird way, I was like, 'Thank God I got laid off when I did' because we were able to build the foundation of our relationship before Covid hit."

Louise has previously worked for major retailers including Calvin Klein, but the blonde beauty now runs her own homeware and fashion accessory shop, Studio Virgo.

© Instagram Louise is very smitten with her tennis star boyfriend

Louise previously described her beau as "very calm, very level-headed, easy-going and takes things as they come".

She added: "He loves golf and he loves playing with his trainer who stays with us a lot – backgammon, playing with their Rubik's Cubes, timing each other and stuff like that. When he retires I want to go skiing with him, but right now is not the time."

Net worth

Having played in plenty of tournaments, Cameron has amassed quite the fortune, with the sportsman's personal wealth estimated to be around £4 million.

© Getty Images Cameron has earned a lot of prize money throughout his career

On top of this, Cameron has managed to earn in the region of £9 million from prize fees and he has also brought in plenty of money due to his brand partnerships. The star has deals with companies like Ralph Lauren, Uber and Lotus UK.

Parents

Although Cameron was born in South Africa and raised in New Zealand, his father wasi born in Glasgow, while his mother hails from Cardiff.

© AFP via Getty Images Cameron's parents were also sports stars

Both of his parents enjoyed playing squash when they were growing up, with the tennis ace sharing: "Both my parents were very good squash players. My dad was No. 1 in Scotland for the Universities and my mum was a great player too so they had squash rackets all throughout the house and the garage."

Growing up, Cameron played a myriad of sports, but it was thanks to his mum "sawing off" the handle of her squash racket that he started playing tennis. "That was how I started playing tennis and first hitting the ball," he quipped.