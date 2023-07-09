Who is Cameron Norrie's girlfriend Louise Jacobi?

The tennis star had an unlikely start to his relationship with the entrepreneur…

Despite being knocked out in the second round, British tennis star Cameron Norrie has performed excellently at this year's Wimbledon tournament.

And on Friday, his stunning girlfriend Louise Jacobi was all smiles as she watched the British No.1 take on American player, Chris Eubanks.

© Getty Louise Jacobi supported her beau on day five of the tournament

Whilst the couple tends to keep a relatively low profile on social media, the blonde beauty is often spotted cheering on her beau from the sidelines. The pair had an unlikely start to their romance, Louise previously said of her relationship with the star that it was thanks to her losing her job after her employer when bankrupt that the pair found love.

© Andy Cheung Louise is so supportive

The loved-up duo met at a New York bar in 2019 after being introduced by mutual friends. The tennis player then invited his now-girlfriend to watch him play in Vienna which is where he won her heart.

"When he asked me, I thought, 'I guess this guy doesn't live a normal life, and it's not like I can meet (him) down the street and go to dinner together,'" she said.

© Adam Davy - PA Images Louise is always cheering on her beau

"So I went on this trip and was only supposed to be in Vienna for five days, and things just went really well… In some weird way, I was like, 'Thank God I got laid off when I did' because we were able to build the foundation of our relationship before Covid hit."

Asked what Cameron is like off the court, Louise said: "Pretty similar to on the court, in the sense that he's very calm, very level-headed, easy-going and takes things as they come. That's pretty much exactly how he is.

The pair look so happy together

"He loves golf and he loves playing with his trainer who stays with us a lot – backgammon, playing with their Rubik's Cubes, timing each other and stuff like that. When he retires I want to go skiing with him, but right now is not the time."

Louise has now founded a homeware and fashion accessory shop called Studio Virgo. Whilst she is yet to be seen at this year's tournament, eagle-eyed tennis fans will have seen Louise sitting on the sidelines at the Cinch Championships at The Queen's Club in London in June. Louise looked ultra glamorous wearing a string chestnut vest, a corduroy cream sun hat and finished the look with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

© Clive Brunskill Louise was spotted at the Cinch Championships last month

Louise certainly appears to be her beau's good luck charm as he won against Czech player Tomas in four sets. We can't wait to see more photos of Louise at the iconic event!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.