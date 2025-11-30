Joan Collins, 92, steals the show in latest blue carpet appearance

Veteran actress Dame Joan Collins proved, once again, that glamour has no expiry date as she stepped onto the blue carpet at the press night performance of Paddington The Musical in London on 30 November 2025. At 92, the screen legend dazzled at the Savoy Theatre, arriving arm-in-arm with her husband, producer and actor, Percy Gibson and reminding everyone why she remains one of Britain's most enduring style icons.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Dame Joan Collins in her winter finery

Joan embraced full winter elegance for the occasion, channelling old-Hollywood luxury in a plush white faux-fur coat paired with sleek black trousers and knee-high leather boots. She accessorized with black leather gloves and a dramatic white fur hat that framed her face perfectly – and a nod to her Dynasty-era flair.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Joan with husband Percy Gibson at The Savoy Theatre

Her husband Percy, 60, was stylish in a classic dark blazer, grey turtleneck and checked trousers. The couple, who married in 2002, remain one of show business's most devoted and enduring pairings, and Percy is also a stepfather to Joan's three children from her previous marriages.

Their 32-year age difference drew headlines at the time of their union, but Joan famously silenced critics with her trademark wit, quipping, "If he dies, he dies", when asked about the age gap. More than two decades on, they continue to present a united, affectionate front – Percy often accompanying her to premieres, charity events and book signings.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Joan with Linda Evans and John Forsythe on Dynasty

After rising to global fame as the deliciously wicked Alexis Carrington in Dynasty, the actress, author and style icon has remained tirelessly active – publishing memoirs, appearing in documentaries, starring in stage productions and maintaining a vibrant presence on social media. Her quick humour, glamour and iron-clad work ethic have endeared her to generations well beyond those who watched her rule 1980s television screens.

© @gabrielapeacock, @jorobbensphotography Joan Collins with baby Felix Peacock

Joan has long been a queen of the red carpet with her ageless looks. Speaking to HELLO! exclusively in 2018, the actress shared her secret to looking so youthful: "I was born with the happy gene and the energy gene. What makes me happiest is seeing my children happy."

The grandmother of 15 continued: "Honestly, life makes me happy and I'm very aware of how lucky I am. I’ve worked hard all my life, nobody has given me anything on a plate, but I wake up each morning thinking how fortunate I am. I’m very fit and healthy now – knock on wood – and I try to look after myself."