Kelly Clarkson opens up about her 'angry' children after divorce from Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson has been candid about her mental health struggles following her divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock – but it appears her children have also fought with their mental well-being.

The 41-year-old had a lengthy and tumultuous divorce, which began in 2020 after nine years of marriage and was finalized in 2022, and it appears their headline-making drama over legal disputes involving their assets, and spousal and child support for Brandon, affected not just Kelly, but their two children, River Rose, nine, and Remington 'Remy' Alexander, seven, also.

Speaking about the importance of discussing mental health, especially in young people, during Audacy's I'm Listening initiative, Kelly hinted that her children have felt "angry" and "hurt", but praised their ability to express their feelings, something she admits she never did as a child.

"I think it's just a really cool thing that my little girl or my little boy will walk in the room and be like, 'Look, I'm feeling angry right now, and I don't know why,' or, 'Look, I'm feeling hurt right now, or this hurt my feelings.," she said.

"Things they do, I never did as a kid, and they're just so advanced for where I was at their age, and I just think there's nothing more beautiful than someone learning at a very young age how to express themselves and how to actually pay attention to how they're feeling."

She continued: "I don't know if everybody knows those cancerous people that can walk into a room, and you feel like they just suck the life out of the room. You don't realize how your light can actually brighten up a room or you can just take it completely away.

"Mental health is such an important thing, and I think the biggest thing, and this might not be what everybody wants to talk about but – a lot of that has to do with what we're putting in our bodies and what we're doing to the environment.

"And I think people are now starting to listen to that because they're starting to notice what we're doing is really affecting us and our mental health. So hopefully people start paying attention – and that's not like a red or blue thing. That's just a human thing."

Kelly concluded: "I think we just need to look out for each other more, and just ask. There's no problem with just asking how someone's day is going, or how they're really feeling. I just think it's important to always have the conversation and to make sure people feel like it's possible to express themselves in a safe environment."

Following Kelly and Brandon's divorce, the 'Walk Away' singer must pay him $115,000 each month in spousal support until January 2024, plus Brandon also receives $45,601 a month in child support, even though Kelly has primary custody of their two children, and he has one weekend a month to spend with them.