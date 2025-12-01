George Clooney's first wife, 66, looks unrecognizable in rare outing with famous husband

George Clooney’s first wife, actress and filmmaker Talia Balsam, made a rare red carpet appearance looking dramatically different from her early Hollywood days.

Pictured alongside her husband, Mad Men star John Slattery, at the "Nuremberg" New York Screening at the Museum of Modern Art the 66-year-old stunned in an effortlessly chic look.

© Getty Images (L-R) John Slattery and Talia Balsam attend the "Nuremberg" New York Screening at the Museum of Modern Art

Talia wore a sleek black turtleneck tucked into high-waisted flared jeans, paired with a satin-lapelled blazer and oversized glasses. Her warm brunette hair was styled in a voluminous blowout, adding to her polished, understated look.

Meanwhile, John, 63, kept it classic in a black suit and open white shirt, completing his signature silver-haired style with black-rimmed glasses.

© Getty Images Talia Balsam was once married to George Clooney

Fans who remember Talia from her earlier years as a young starlet in the '80s and her brief marriage to George from 1989 to 1993 were surprised by her transformed yet elegant appearance. The couple appeared relaxed and affectionate, posing closely together for photographers.

The outing marked a rare joint appearance for the longtime couple, who have been married since 1998 and often keep their relationship out of the spotlight. They share one son together.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty George Clooney and ex wife Talia Balsam in 1990

George and Talia met in 1984 when starring in a local play, and quickly fell in love. However, their relationship didn't last very long and Talia broke things off.

In between, he dated actress Kelly Preston (the late future wife of John Travolta) from 1987-89, even adopting a Pot-bellied pig with her named Max (who he kept after the break-up).

Years later, he and Talia reconnected and things moved quickly. He proposed in 1989 and soon after, that December, they jetted off to Las Vegas and tied the knot.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Talia's marriage to George was short-lived

Things started off well for the newlyweds. However, just three years in, their marriage started to deteriorate. "It was a very tough time," George told Vanity Fair. "And in the middle of it all I had a bleeding ulcer and I was really sick."

By 1992, he had filed for divorce, which was made official the following year. "I probably – definitely – wasn't someone who should have been married at that point," he shared. "I just don't feel like I gave Talia a fair shot. I was responsible for the failure of that marriage."

Talia comes from a family of actors, the daughter of Martin Balsam and Joyce Van Patten, and the niece of actor Dick Van Patten.

She began her acting career in the late '70s, at the same time as her ex-husband, and landed her first role of notice in 1977 on the sitcom Happy Days. She continued playing recurring and supporting roles in TV and film for decades.

Her most significant roles include recurring turns on the shows Homeland and Mad Men, plus starring opposite Sarah Jessica Parker in the HBO series Divorce from 2016-19.