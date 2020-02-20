Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick mark the end of an era during evening in Boston The Sex and the City actress is starring alongside her husband in Plaza Suite on Broadway

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick enjoyed dinner out with their friends John Slattery and Talia Balsam on Sunday evening at The Palm Boston during a break from their Broadway play, Plaza Suite. The Sex and the City actress shared a photo of her tasty looking dessert besides a glass of red wine on Instagram, and wrote in the caption that the meal was in fact marking the end of an era, as the restaurant was being taken over by new management. Paying tribute to current owner Bruce Bozzi, Sarah wrote: "A bounty of memories courtesy of our dear, one in a million who always offered unparalleled hospitality and cheer." She continued: "Bruce Bozzi you and your family's decades of dedication to your customers will always be among my most favourite and cherished memories. Onwards and with gratitude, Yours Smokey."

Sarah Jessica Parker shared a photo from her dinner at The Palm Boston

The Palm Boston also shared a group picture of Sarah, Matthew and their friends, which they shared on their Instagram account, alongside the caption: "It was so much fun to host this star-studded group last night!" Bruce's grandfather Pio Bozzi helped found The Palm restaurant in New York in 1926, and he has since been carrying on his family's legacy, working as an executive at The Palm Restaurant Group.

MORE: Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy celebrates incredible achievement

Sarah and Matthew Broderick helped mark the end of an era as The Palm Boston goes under new management

Bruce's best friend Andy Cohen recently paid tribute to him in an emotional message on Instagram, while Bruce also reflected on the end of an era in a recent social media post. He wrote: "Thank you dad for insisting I walk down Second Avenue in 1985 those summer nights starting a 30 year career with our family business. Thank you mum for being the matriarch that gave us strength and courage and taught us responsibility... as our beloved @palmrestaurant moves to its next chapter, today is bittersweet but necessary. Today is my last day. The Palm was always about family, not only mine but all of ours that celebrated life within her four walls..the relationships we all built over my 30 and my family's 94 years are real which no one can take away. Life is long . I'll see you real soon!"

READ: Jennifer Garner reveals scary incident during day out with nephew

Sarah and Matthew are currently starring in Plaza Suite in Boston

Sarah and Matthew – who reside in New York – are currently on stage at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston, before it moves to Broadway later in the year. The celebrity couple have received rave reviews for their performances.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.