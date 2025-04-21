George Clooney gets sentimental as he gives insight into new chapter with Amal and twins

George Clooney knows just how lucky he is, and he couldn't be more grateful.

Despite for years saying he would never marry or have children — his first marriage to actress Talia Balsam ended after four years — the Good Night, and Good Luck actor had a change of heart once he met his wife Amal Clooney.

The couple tied the knot in 2014, and in 2017, welcomed twins Ella and Alexander, who will be eight years old in June. Scroll to the end for a video on their love story.

© Getty Images Amal and George met at a party at his famed Lake Como estate

Speaking on CBS Mornings with Gayle King, George gave insight into his family life now that he, Amal and the kids have temporarily moved to New York City while he plays legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow on the Broadway adaptation of his Oscar-winning movie.

"They have a school that they like, and are having fun at," he first said of the kids, before sharing: "Amal and I are having a really great time in life."

Noting that the kids are "seven, about to be eight," and what a great age it is, he said: "They are really curious and funny. Every parent thinks their kids are great — our kids are funny and make us laugh."

© ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock The couple is currently living in New York City

George further recalled how he previously told Gayle during a previous interview that he and Amal had never had an argument, and shared that the two still never have, joking: "We're still trying to find something to fight about."

"I think because I started so late with Amal," he said — he was 53 when they married and 56 when they had the twins — and reflected: "I feel so extraordinarily lucky to have met this incredible woman, and I feel as if I hit the jackpot."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock They are typically based between England, France and Italy

He further gushed: "There isn't a day that goes by that I don't think I'm the luckiest man in the world."

© Getty Images The pair celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary last year

Good Night, and Good Luck will run on Broadway until June 8. George also recently spoke to the New York Times about both his Broadway debut and his family's move to New York City, and giving some insight into what it has been like so far, the doting dad revealed the family recently went bowling, and noted: "I haven't been bowling in 30 years."

"Oh my God! It's an amazing thing, getting older, where you think you can still do stuff that you love," he said.

And sharing a glimpse of the kids' personalities, he said Alexander's favorite superhero is Batman — though George has long shown disdain for his own stint as the famed character — and: "We're riding in the car to school and I make them listen to heavy metal because I just like it when they sing. My daughter has fallen in love with tragic songs. She loves Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' and Harry Nilsson's 'Without You.' But they're happy kids, so I'm really lucky."