Exclusive: Jacinda Ardern shares important message for world leaders as she safeguards future for her daughter

Jacinda Ardern revealed the simple message she has for current world leaders as she touched down in London for the premiere of her new tell-all documentary Prime Minister.

The 45-year-old former politician allowed cameras inside her home and her office during her five-year administration in New Zealand.

With the help of her broadcaster husband Clarke Gayford, 48, she filmed a look inside her unique journey with motherhood that ran alongside her unexpected leadership role.

As only the second head of state to give birth while in office, Jacinda, then 37, unexpectedly became the opposition party's leader in August 2017 in the lead-up to the national elections.

Two months later, she became New Zealand's second female prime minister and the world's youngest female head of government at that time. Just before the votes were in, she found out she was pregnant.

Turning heads for her hands-on approach to motherhood, she made history when she showed up to the UN in New York with her new baby Neve and on the red carpet in London's Curzon Mayfair, she reflected on that time and shared her message to current world leaders.

Jacinda told HELLO! what she would say to other heads of state as they navigate the current climate: "I would never tell anyone how to do a job that I already know is tough but I do have a view that, for those politicians who are in there because they hold values of kindness, empathy and compassion close to their heart, don't lose that.

"And don't let anyone tell you that people will believe that those values can't coexist with strength. They can and I think voters want to see more of that."

She also opened up about her relationship with her seven-year-old daughter, who was born on June 21, 2018, and shared what she would love her to take away from her film when she is old enough to watch it.

Jacinda revealed that she would like Neve to understand "that the most important thing is that we find joy, and I just hope for her that she just doesn't have any expectation on her shoulders to do anything other than be the best person she can be in the world".

© WireImage Dame Jacinda Ardern shares her daughter with her husband Clarke Gayford

She added: "And I hope that for all our children, whether or not it's politics or something else, just finding that joy and doing something on behalf of others. What more could I hope for?"

The ex-politician, who resigned from her role in January 2023, smiled as she shared what she was feeling ahead of the first public viewing of her documentary: "My takeaway was… yeah, that was how it felt. That was what it was like.

"So I think if anyone wants to get an idea of what it's like to run a country, particularly through a crisis, then the film is a really close portrayal of what it is to be a prime minister."

© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Sophie Ellis-Bextor hosted the Q&A at the London premiere

Jacinda's trailblazing journey with motherhood

The pioneering former politician made headlines when she announced she was expecting her first child with her now husband Clarke.

She announced her happy news in January 2018 with a post on social media and shared a caption at the time that read: "We thought 2017 was a big year! This year we'll join the many parents who wear two hats.

"I'll be PM & a mum while Clarke will be “first man of fishing” & stay at home dad."

She was met with criticism at the time as people expressed their views that she would not be able to carry out her new role as leader of the country while becoming a mum for the first time.

However, she proved them wrong, as was depicted in the documentary directed by American filmmaker Lindsay Utz, and carried on her duties with Neve and Clarke by her side.

© AFP via Getty Images Jacinda turned heads when she brought her baby to the UN in New York

When asked how and why she decided to act as a beacon for working mothers, Jacinda said: "I think actually, were it not for circumstance, I may not have put myself forward for the position of prime minister and so because of circumstance - my boss quitting and then nominating me to lead and eventually becoming prime minister - I feel a bit of a responsibility to share that you don't know what you're capable of until you're doing it.

"And so I hope more people who experience that confidence gap, I can encourage them to put themselves forward, because we need more people with humility and positions of leadership."

Before she headed into the theatre for her screening and subsequent Q&A with singer Sophie Ellis-Bexter, she offered some advice to any mums struggling with the juggle of life's responsibilities.

"You don't need to prove that you can do it all. We know women can, but women shouldn't do it alone.

"It's so important that they have a support network, you know, partners, friends, sisters, parents. I think now is the time to make sure Wonder Woman has a few more sidekicks."