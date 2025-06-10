Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan makes solo NYC red carpet outing — in repeat outfit

Dylan Douglas doesn't need his famous parents for a little red carpet moment.

On Tuesday, June 9, the eldest son of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones stepped out in New York City for the TriBeCa Film Festival.

In addition to the 24-year-old, a budding actor, the couple, who tied the knot in 2000, are also parents to daughter Carys Douglas, 22, who just celebrated her college graduation in May, plus they are also parents to Cameron Douglas, 46, who the Basic Instinct actor shares with his ex-wife Diandra Luker.

© Getty Dylan attended the Everything's Going To Be Great premiere

This week, Dylan stepped out for the premiere of Everything's Going To Be Great at the BMCC TriBeCa Performing Arts Center.

For the special night out, he wore a white pinstripe jacket and matching pants, paired with a fitted white henley shirt and brown shoes. He appeared to wear the same jacket and pants when attending the premiere of America's Burning last summer with his dad Michael and sister Carys.

The forthcoming movie was directed by John S. Baird, and has a star-studded cast featuring Bryan Cranston, Allison Janney, Laura Benanti, Simon Rex, Jack Champion, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, among others.

© WireImage He wore a cream suit

Per IMDb, the plot reads: "As the Smart family wrestle with their over-sized dreams, they come to realize that the struggle to find your voice and your place in the world can happen no matter what stage of life you're in."

Though it doesn't seem Dylan had any role in the film, he has expressed an interest in following in his parents' acting footsteps, and appears to currently be working on a short titled I Will Come to You.

© Kristina Bumphrey The budding actor wore the same suit for another premiere last year

Like his sister, he also graduated from Brown University, in 2022, with a degree in political science. Not unlike his father, Dylan has already become involved in politics and advocacy, and last year, he launched a podcast with SiriusXM, titled Young American, through which he intended to both inform and motivate his generation when it comes to the political issues impacting their future. The show launched in September for a limited run, in time for the election between former Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

In a since-deleted Instagram post at the time announcing the new venture, Dylan wrote: "It's been a wild ride the last couple of years. From the start of forever wars, the first Black president, culture wars, and now a second chance at a first female president, my generation has lived through some of the most transformative and tumultuous times in our history; and it's only gonna get crazier. I wanna take you through it. On my show, I won't just talk you through the news of the day but underscore the larger issues spinning our country out of control."

© Anadolu Both youngest Douglas kids graduated from Brown

The Douglas-Jones siblings spent their first years of childhood growing up in their parents' compound in Bermuda, where Michael's family has deep, long ties to. His mother Diana was part of one of the oldest and most respected families in the Caribbean island, and his ancestors' roots there have been traced back to the 1600s. The compound is located in the island's Warwick Parish, though the family listed it for sale for $10.6 million in 2019.

Aside from Bermuda, Dylan and Carys were largely raised in upstate New York; the family, who have also owned a home in Mallorca, Spain for over two decades, put on the market their 22-bedroom, Georgian-style estate in Irvington last year.