Jacinda Ardern looks just like Duchess Kate in designer collared midi dress - and we've found the best lookalikes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jacinda Arden looked just like the Duchess of Cambridge on Friday as she met with Boris Johnson wearing an Emilia Wickstead collared midi dress.

RELATED: 7 gingham blouses inspired by Kate Middleton's sweet summer style

Jacinda Ardern teamed her designer dress with a pair of nude heels

The Prime Minister of New Zealand looked radiant in her Emilia Wickstead collared dress which she teamed with a pair of nude heels. The ensemble mirrors Kate’s Mumbai 2016 look, where she wore an almost identical Emilia Wickstead dress paired with pink heels. Jacinda wore her glossy brunette hair in a bouncy-blow out with soft curls, also echoing the Duchess’ signature hairstyle.

Emilia Wickstead Alice double-crepe midi dress, £1,550, MATCHESFASHION

The Emilia Wickstead dress features a pointed collar and pockets, coming in at the waist for the most elegant fit - and it’s still available to shop. If the designer label is out of your budget though, we’ve found the best high-street lookalikes.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

River Island collar poplin dress, was £48, now £29, ASOS

This white River Island dress features an oversized collar and lightly puffed sleeves, tying in at the waist for a flattering finish.

READ: 15 fabulous photos of the royals having fun at garden parties

Shell button shirt midi dress, £75, & Other Stories

This linen button-down shirt dress is so versatile - and it’s the perfect wardrobe staple for the summer.

L.K. Bennett midi shirt dress, £329, John Lewis

The fit on this L.K. Bennett dress is so similar to the royal-approved Emilia Wickstead dress - and we love the striped print.

Midi shirt dress, £27.99, New Look

If you love the collar and the fit of Jacinda’s designer dress but want something more casual, this shirt dress from New Look is a great option. The shirred waist is so flattering, and the button-up dress will look so chic teamed with a pair of sandals or trainers.

MORE: Royals rocking chic sunglasses: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & more

Miss Selfridge shirred collar floral dress, £41.99, ASOS

The floaty skirt, collar, and short sleeves are definitely channelling the designer dress - with a pretty floral print for a pop of colour.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.