Mariah Carey's surprising parenting style she swears by as she raises 'grounded' teenage twins
Mariah Carey standing with twins Morrocan and Monroe. © Instagram

The '"We Belong Together" singer wants to be the "cool mom"

Tess Hill
News and Features Writer
8 minutes ago
Mariah Carey loves being a mom. She shares her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 14, with America's Got Talent host Nick Cannon. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2016 and have co-parented their twins ever since.

On co-parenting with her ex, Mariah explained candidly to PEOPLE: "I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk.

While she shares responsibilities with Nick, Mariah has a surprising parenting style.

Mariah Carey and her two children standing outside their home with an Easter bunny mascot© Instagram
The superstar singer celebrating Easter with hew twins

"There are no rules in this house," the singer confessed to Us Weekly. "I don't like being the bad guy, I have to say. I really don't. I hate that more than anything."

Life at the Carey house is very go with the flow. She wants to be the cool mom, but realizes that when you're a mom, "you're never [actually] a 'cool mom.'"

Mariah's twins live a much different life than their mom. She grew up moving around a lot throughout New York City. While speaking with PEOPLE, Mariah remembered her childhood: "Sometimes I had a lot of fun, sometimes I didn't."

mariah carey kids moroccan and monroe© Instagram
Mariah wanted both her kids to have "M" names

But, even though her childhood wasn't always easy and even though her kids are growing up in Hollywood, she works hard at raising them with a sense of normalcy.

"It's hard, but I try to keep them grounded so they don't think everything is just handed to them," Mariah continued.

Learn more about Monroe and Moroccan below.

Monroe Cannon, 14

Mariah revealed that her daughter, Monroe, goes by the nickname "Roe," in her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey. Roe is playful, funny, and musical.

"Miss Monroe has a really good ear for music and a really beautiful tone," Mariah explained to PEOPLE in 2016.

Mariah Carey accepts the Billboard Chart Achievement Award for "All I Want For Christmas Is You" alongside her children, Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Scott Cannon at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards at Culver Studios in Culver City, California© Getty
Mariah on stage with Monroe and Moroccan

In July 2021, Monroe modeled for a back-to-school ad for the children's brand OshKosh B'Gosh.

"It brings me so much joy to see my children visualize and develop the dreams they hold in their own hearts," Mariah said in her memoir about Monroe's modeling debut.

Just like her mom, Monroe seems to love the Christmas season. In December 2020, the emerging singer joined Mariah on stage to sing "Away in a Manger."

Moroccan Cannon, 14

Mariah Carey with her twins Moroccan and Monroe at the White House© Instagram
Moroccan son looks so much like his dad Nick Cannon

Monroe's brother, Moroccan, is outgoing and sassy. He, like his parents, is very comfortable in front of the camera and often appears in his mom's Instagram posts.

On New Year's Eve in 2020, he gave a speech to Instagram, saying: "A lot of people might've not thought that this year was perfect but this year was inspiring to me ... 'Cause I had it too good for too long, man. And I just was like 'Ah, this is so good,' and I needed a jumpstart."

