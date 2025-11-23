Gordon Ramsay brushes off drama at Vegas F1 amid daughter Holly's wedding 'feud'

Formula One enthusiast Gordon Ramsay is back on the grid with some special guests. The celebrity chef, who has made several appearances at the F1 over the years, was spotted at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on 22 November 2025 with his wife, Tana, 51, and their daughter, Tilly, 24.

The trio were all pictured trackside at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, having a wicked good time as they mingled with stars Cynthia Erivo and Terry Crews. Missing from the public family outing, however, was Gordon and Tana's daughter, Holly Ramsay.

Gordon and Tana share six kids: Megan, 27, Holly, 25, Jack, 25, Matilda 'Tilly', 24, Oscar, six, and Jesse, one. Holly's absence comes amid a reported fallout just weeks out from her wedding to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty. The couple are set to tie the knot around Christmas time, just over a year after getting engaged in September 2024. However, the couple's upcoming nuptials have been overshadowed by reports of an ongoing rift with Adam's family, which the swimmer has addressed.

© Getty Images Cynthia Erivo with Gordon, Tana and Tilly Ramsay at the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas

While there was no sign of Holly at the recent Las Vegas race, the 25-year-old has attended many Grand Prix events with her family over the years. Earlier this year she attended the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit in July 2025 alongside her fiancé, Adam. Before that, Holly and Adam were also pictured at the Las Vegas Grand Prix last year on November 23 with Gordon.

The family 'feud' explained

Adam shared a statement to his Instagram on 19 November, revealing there was an ongoing police investigation. "Over the past few days, a lot has been reported and comments posted about the private life of Holly and myself. My sister Bethany has also been targeted. This has been almost entirely one-sided and, in many cases, excessive and intrusive. It has been deeply hurtful and upsetting to read, especially given the false basis upon which we have been targeted. What makes it worse is that it has been encouraged by members of my family."

He continued: "Bethany, Holly and myself cannot go into detail given an ongoing police investigation into serious matters that arose long before recent events. For those who know me personally, you know that I work so hard on trying to improve myself as a person who wants to contribute to making the world a better place."

© SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay, who have attended multiple Grand Prix events in the past, were not at Las Vegas this year amid an ongoing reported 'feud' with Adam's family

Reports of a family rift started in November after Holly's hen-do. Adam's mum, Caroline Peaty, was rumoured to have not been invited to the party. Adam's aunt, Louise Williams, took to social media to confirm the rumour. "You invited your mum (quite rightly) and even your mum's assistant, your sisters, your friends, my niece, but not my sister, your future mother-in-law," Louise penned in a now-private social media post. "I have also seen messages passing between her and Adam about this and other matters, and, quite frankly, I expected better of you and definitely of Adam. You have inflicted a hurt on my sister that will take a very long time to heal if ever."

Following several cryptic posts, Adam's mum told the Daily Mail: "I know it’s the end. But please, the message I want Adam to hear is no matter what happens in the future, please know I love you, your dad loves you, you can come home and talk to me at any point."

Holly has been a longtime F1 fan

© Formula 1 via Getty Images Holly and Adam were at the Las Vegas Grand Prix last year with Holly's dad Gordon

Holly has been travelling around the world with her family for F1 for years. In July 2022, she joined her dad for a father-daughter outing at the British Grand Prix. The duo went to the Canada Grand Prix together the next year in June 2023. Holly also joined her dad at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023. Speaking to The Athletic at the Vegas race in 2024, Gordon said: "The Las Vegas Grand Prix last year was absolutely incredible. Amazing, everything we all hoped it would be and so, so much more."