WATCH Sharon Osbourne shares heartbreaking tribute on late husband's birthday: 'See you on the other side'

Sharon Osbourne shared an emotional tribute in honor of her late husband Ozzy Osbourne on what would have been his 77th birthday on December 3. The Black Sabbath frontman passed away on July 22 at the age of 76, and was laid to rest on the grounds of his estate in Buckinghamshire, England.

The star's family announced Ozzy's death in July with a personal statement that read: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning." The statement continued: "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

On Wednesday, Sharon took to Instagram to share a video montage that featured never-before-seen photographs of the couple from throughout the years. "My darling husband, I celebrate the day you were born. I will never let go of your hand until I see you on the other side," she penned alongside the clip.

© WireImage Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne

The 73-year-old also shared a video of a floral tribute to her late husband in Birmingham on the Black Sabbath Bridge that read "Happy Birthday Ozzy". The heartfelt post was set to his song "See You on the Other Side". The floral display also featured a sign made from four of Ozzy's children. "We love you daddy, love Louis, Aimee, Kelly and Jack," it read.

Sharon's post comes after she made her first public appearance since her husband's passing. On November 26, Sharon attended a cocktail event hosted by fashion designer Rebecca Vallance at Aki London.

© FilmMagic The rockstar passed away in July 2025

The star donned a floor-length, deep red sequin gown that featured long sleeves and an embellished collar. She accessorized the look with a black clutch while her makeup was left soft and radiant. Sharon's signature red hair was styled in a sleek bob that showcased her diamond-encrusted drop earrings.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne attend a special cocktail hosted by Rebecca Vallance at Aki London

Sharon was joined by her daughter, Kelly Osbourne, at the event. The 41-year-old looked stunning in a figure-hugging pale pink halter gown adorned with shimmering embellishments and silver trim detailing. Her platinum blonde hair was swept back into a chic updo with a stylish side fringe.

Earlier in November, Sharon appeared on The Osbournes Podcast because "so many people reached out to them" and they wanted to share their thanks. "The human spirit is stronger than anything," Sharon said. "And Ozzy was so determined to do his last show," she said.