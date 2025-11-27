Sharon Osbourne makes first public appearance since tragic death of husband Ozzy

Sharon Osbourne made a graceful return to the public eye on November 26, 2025, attending a special cocktail event hosted by fashion designer Rebecca Vallance at Aki London. The appearance marked her first since the heartbreaking passing of her husband, legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne.

The 73-year-old TV personality looked poised and elegant in a floor-length, deep red sequin gown with long sleeves and a subtle sparkle that caught the light beautifully. She completed the look with a black clutch and soft makeup, her signature red hair styled in a sleek bob.

By her side was daughter Kelly Osbourne, who looked equally glamorous in a figure-hugging pale pink halter gown adorned with shimmering embellishments and silver trim. She wore her platinum blonde hair in an elegant updo and carried a black quilted clutch, standing hand-in-hand with her mother in a display of unity and strength.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne attend a special cocktail hosted by Rebecca Vallance at Aki London

In one striking photo, the mother-daughter duo is joined by host Rebecca Vallance, who stunned in a silver metallic gown featuring a delicate rose detail on the bust. The trio posed against a sleek marble floor and modern décor, exuding effortless sophistication and warmth.

The Black Sabbath singer died on July 22 aged 76 from a heart attack after living with Parkinson's disease for many years. Sharon has been very private since Ozzy's funeral, which was held in his hometown of Birmingham. The wife and mom-of-three made an appearance on The Osbournes Podcast, which hasn't released an episode since September 2024, alongside her son Jack and her daughter Kelly.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im (L to R) Rebecca Vallance, Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne

The three Osbournes were clearly still mourning their beloved father and husband, with all three tearing up throughout the episode. Sharon explained that they wanted to record an episode because "so many people reached out to them" and they wanted to share their thanks. Kelly agreed, saying: "The outpouring of love is so helpful, knowing that we are not alone in our grief."

Sharon, Kelly, and Jack walked through Ozzy's health problems and what led to his death in July of this year. Sharon revealed that last December, her husband suffered a fall, which led to extreme back pain. Ozzy learned he fractured a vertebrae in his back and was forced to spend a considerable amount of time in the hospital. While there, he contracted pneumonia.

© Getty Images Sharon was last seen in public at Ozzy's funeral

But, Ozzy soldiered on. Sharon explained that he had a rather risky surgery to repair his vertebrae, and while recovering from surgery, he got sepsis – a life threatening condition that can lead to organ failure, shock, and even death. All of this happened while the musician was preparing for his final show. As Kelly shared during the podcast episode, no one knew all the things Ozzy went through.

© Getty Images Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, and Sharon Osbourne in 2020

"The human spirit is stronger than anything," Sharon said. "And Ozzy was so determined to do his last show." And he did just that. On July 5, Ozzy performed his farewell show with Black Sabbath at England's Villa Park. Ahead of the show, he shared: "It's my final encore; it's my chance to say thank you to my fans for always supporting me and being there for me. It means everything. I am forever in their debt for showing up for me and the fans. I can't quite put it into words, but I feel very emotional and blessed."