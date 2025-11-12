Sharon Osbourne speaks publicly for the first time since Ozzy's death

Sharon Osbourne just spoke publicly for the first time since her husband of 43 years, Ozzy Osbourne, passed away. The Black Sabbath singer died on July 22 aged 76 from a heart attack after living with Parkinson's disease for many years. Sharon has been very private since Ozzy's funeral, which was held in his hometown of Birmingham. The wife and mom-of-three made an appearance on The Osbournes Podcast, which hasn't released an episode since September 2024, alongside her son Jack and her daughter Kelly.

The three Osbournes were clearly still mourning their beloved father and husband, with all three tearing up throughout the episode. Sharon explained that they wanted to record an episode because "so many people reached out to them" and they wanted to share their thanks. Kelly agreed, saying: "The outpouring of love is so helpful, knowing that we are not alone in our grief."

Sharon, Kelly, and Jack walked through Ozzy's health problems and what led to his death in July of this year. Sharon revealed that last December, her husband suffered a fall, which led to extreme back pain. Ozzy learned he fractured a vertebrae in his back and was forced to spend a considerable amount of time in the hospital. While there, he contracted pneumonia.

© WireImage Sharon and Ozzy were married for 43 years

But, Ozzy soldiered on. Sharon explained that he had a rather risky surgery to repair his vertebrae, and while recovering from surgery, he got sepsis – a life threatening condition that can lead to organ failure, shock, and even death. All of this happened while the musician was preparing for his final show. As Kelly shared during the podcast episode, no one knew all the things Ozzy went through.

© Getty Images Sharon and Ozzy welcomed their first child, Aimee, just a year after they married

"The human spirit is stronger than anything," Sharon said. "And Ozzy was so determined to do his last show." And he did just that. On July 5, Ozzy performed his farewell show with Black Sabbath at England's Villa Park. Ahead of the show, he shared: "It's my final encore; it's my chance to say thank you to my fans for always supporting me and being there for me. It means everything. I am forever in their debt for showing up for me and the fans. I can't quite put it into words, but I feel very emotional and blessed."

© Getty Images The family are comfortable sharing their lives with the world

After his performance, Kelly spoke with HELLO!, saying: "My dad is not the way he used to be, since the Parkinson's and surgeries and everything that happened." She continued. "So I dedicate my life to spending as much time with him as I possibly can. He's also, like, my best friend."

© Getty Jack, Sharon, and Kelly laid flowers at the Black Sabbath Bridge in Birmingham in memory Ozzy.

The Osbournes explained that Ozzy's farewell show, which was held just 17 days before he passed away, was like "a living wake." Kelly said the day was "so surreal." Joining the Osbourne family at the show were 40,000 fans, as well as family and friends including Jason Momoa and Steven Tyler, and rock icons like members of Metallica and Guns N' Roses.