Kelly Osbourne marks dad Ozzy's 77th birthday with emotional tribute featuring brother Jack

Kelly Osbourne has marked what would have been her father, Ozzy Osbourne's 77th birthday, with a series of emotional tributes.

The Black Sabbath legend sadly died at the end of July, just weeks after the iconic group's last performance at Villa Park.

In honour of his birthday, Kelly, 41, and her mother, Sharon Osbourne, 73, paid a visit to Villa Park. While in Birmingham, Kelly first shared a photo sitting on the Black Sabbath bench and wrote: "Happy birthday, daddy you most certainly did not die an ordinary man!

"Life without you is hard but not a day goes by that I don’t dedicate my life to loving you and your legacy! I miss you more than anything in the world. I love you until eternity! What I would not give to watch you blow out just one more candle."

She added in a separate post: "Happy birthday I miss you daddy! I love you more than life itself!" Kelly said that the dad is made even harder by her brother Jack being in the I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Her, jungle.

On her stories, Kelly posted a childhood photo of her and her brother and wrote: "I can't lie, today is really hard without my brother. I would give anything to just be able to talk to him! However, he just needs to keep kicking butt in the jungle!"

Kelly shared a childhood photo alongside her brother

Jack has spoken about his late father while in the jungle, as viewers saw him become emotional after he had a "delicate day" when he was reminded it had been four months since the death of the Black Sabbath frontman.

In the weeks before his death, Ozzy had taken to the stage as part of the Back To The Beginning concert, which also saw him reunite with his bandmates at Birmingham’s Villa Park.

Following his death, fans laid flowers at Black Sabbath Bench on Broad Street in the city, and hundreds of fans paid their respects to the musician during a cortege procession on July 30.