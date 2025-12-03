Exclusive: Sally Phillips' real-life 'Bridget moment' and Renée Zellweger's true personality away from cameras

For Sally Phillips, the most emotional part of supporting the Gold from the Stone Foundation’s mission to help those who have left children’s care homes is the "quilted hugs" made by a community of volunteers called Quilts for Care Leavers.



The actress and writer, whose comic roles include Shazzer in the Bridget Jones films, is urging people to give to the charity during its participation in the Big Give’s Christmas Challenge, a scheme that promises to match every donation made between 2 and 9 December, doubling the amount that charities receive.

The foundation’s main aim is to provide Christmas dinners for care leavers – those who have grown up with foster parents or in residential care – but guests also receive a personalised quilt to represent the hugs they have missed out on.



Sally, 55, became involved with the charity after meeting the poet Lemn Sissay, who founded it because of his experience growing up in residential care. She recalled how Lemn had broken down because "all he wanted was a hug; they’re not allowed to be touched [by staff] in a care home", she tells HELLO!.

"They make quilts for each of the guests for these dinners and they are personalised – so, if you live by the sea, you may get one with boats and fish."

Statue unveiling

Sally, who felt an immediate bond with Lemn when she met him following the publication of his memoir, My Name Is Why, is speaking to HELLO! soon after a raucous unveiling in Leicester Square in November 2025 of a statue of Bridget Jones, the fictional character portrayed by Renée Zellweger in four films.

She tells us that "the unveiling was very on-brand in that there were hiccups: the silk snagged on the statue and wouldn’t come off, and some colourful language was used live on the BBC… that’s what we call a 'Bridget moment!'"

Friendship with Renée

She is at pains to point out that Renée, unlike Bridget, "does sophistication like a pro" in real life, although Sally has "seen her more in denim shirts and trainers than Carolina Herrera".



"We do keep in touch," she adds. "I met up with Renée in the summer, in Edinburgh, and had a great dinner. It’s always strange hanging out with her being a Texan. When she’s playing [a character with an English accent like Bridget], she’s English all the time.



"I do the same thing. If I do an American role, I will try to stay in it – unless I’m talking to my children, who just pour scorn on me [for that]."

© Canal/Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock Sally Phillips in Bridget Jones The Edge Of Reason



Thinking of those who may not be so fortunate at Christmas, Sally adds that even a small donation to a charity like the Gold from the Stone Foundation can make a big difference.

"This contributes more than just one day. The lift in spirits is something that can’t be measured," she says.

