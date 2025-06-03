Renée Zellweger makes rare public appearance amid partner Ant Anstead's controversial reports

Renée Zellweger was glowing in her latest appearance at the Gotham Awards on Monday night, just days after rumors surfaced that her relationship with Ant Anstead was on the rocks.

The blonde beauty looked incredible on the NYC red carpet, donning a figure-hugging black gown that featured off-the-shoulder straps and an ankle-length skirt.

She wore her hair back in a chic updo, with face-framing strands falling artfully from her bun. Renée sported black heels and an eye-catching vintage ring on her pointer finger, opting to go without any other jewelry for the event.

© Variety via Getty Images Renée attended the Gotham Awards solo

The 56-year-old was nominated for Outstanding Performance in an Original Film at the Gotham Awards for her starring role in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Noticeably absent from her side was her long-term partner, Ant Anstead, who recently hit back against cheating rumors in a statement made to People.

The Daily Mail reported that the pair were living separately and that he had grown closer with his friend Julia French after they were spotted together at her California home, a report which Ant fervently denied.

© Getty Images The 56-year-old looked incredible as she walked the red carpet

"Sadly, the recent reports in the press are disrespectful and misleading," the TV star's representative told People.

His rep added that Ant "stayed just a handful of days in Julia French's separate, and detached, guest house. They have been long-time friends with similar-aged children within a circle of local Laguna Beach friends."

The father of three has been "spending the majority of his time working in the UK," while Renée shoots in New York, with the rep adding that the pair "remain in a cherished relationship that they ask to keep private."

© Instagram The couple first met on Celebrity IOU Joyride in 2021

The couple first met while filming Celebrity IOU Joyride, and began dating shortly after. Renée and Ant are extremely private about their relationship, and rarely reveal insight into their sweet romance.

The Bridget Jones star did reveal that she had moved to Southern California to be closer to Ant in an interview with her co-star Hugh Grant for British Vogue.

Ant shares his five-year-old son Hudson with his ex-wife Christina Haack, and his two older children Amelie, 21, and Archie, 18, with his first wife Louise Anstead.

© Instagram Renée is close with Ant's children

The 46-year-old supported his partner at the premiere of the latest Bridget Jones film in January, and brought Amelie and Archie along for the ride.

"Midweek movie night with the kiddos…." he wrote via Instagram. "The Movie was absolutely utterly brilliant and the lead actress was mesmerising and smoking HOT (I have a mega crush on her!) I've let the missus know she's my hall pass….. X."

The actress revealed how emotional it was to say goodbye to Colin Firth

Renée opened up about filming the final instalment of the iconic film series, revealing the emotional moment she said goodbye to her co-star Colin Firth on set. "Seeing him there on the sidewalk in his Mark Darcy finery with his briefcase and coat, it just got to me," she told Variety.

"I didn't expect to be so emotional about the end of this shared journey with my friend, recognizing, 'Oh, wait, he's gonna wrap today, and that's it.' And the finality of it just really was a gut punch."

"Isn't that crazy?" she added. "Because when you get lucky, beyond getting to work with your friends, once you know, it sounds so silly, but it felt very profound in the moment."

