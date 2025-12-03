Gwyneth Paltrow's downside of marriage to Brad Falchuk as she reveals contention at home

Gwyneth Paltrow has been married to Brad Falchuk since 2018, but even after seven years, they are still very divided when it comes to the holidays.

The 53-year-old admitted that while she loves Christmas, she feels "alone" when it comes to celebrating because Brad is a "Grinch" about the festive season.

"My husband is a little bit of a Grinch, so he's the opposite," she said on her Goop podcast Tuesday. "But I love the decorations, I love the Frank Sinatra Christmas album. I really get into the holiday spirit."

Listing off everything Brad hates about the most wonderful time of year, she added: "Brad is the worst. He hates Christmas music, he hates Christmas decorations, he hates roast turkey, like, he hates the traditional dinner."

Gwyneth admitted that the only thing Brad looks forward to during the holiday season is "it being over."

The Oscar-winning actress does have some allies, however, as she revealed that their children share her love for Christmas.

© Getty Images Gwyneth admitted Brad is a 'Grinch' about the holidays

"I feel very alone in my house in my love for Christmas, although all the kids love it, so they're on my side," she said.

Gwyneth shares daughter Apple, 21, and son Moses, 19, with ex-husband Chris Martin, while the Glee co-creator shares daughter Izzy, 21, and Brody, 18, with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.

Sharing an insight into how her household spends the holidays together, Gwyneth shared: "We do Christmas and Hanukkah. We have a really fun Christmas morning. We usually take a long time to open presents and then have a long walk on the beach and, you know, eat and stay in pajamas."

© GC Images Gwyneth said she feels 'alone' at Christmas

And the star hasn't lost the traditions she picked up during her marriage to Chris, revealing she and her kids still celebrate Boxing Day, a UK holiday on December 26.

"We also do kind of Boxing Day, which is a holdover from our days in the UK, where we just, you know, have another day of like, glorious gluttony and total relaxation and board games and stuff like that," she said.

Gwyneth met Brad when she made a guest appearance on Glee in 2010 and 2014, which he created alongside Ryan Murphy.

© Instagram Gwyneth's kids share her love of the holidays

They started dating in 2014, following their respective divorces, and married in 2018. In September, she and Brad confessed on her podcast that they have one big regret about their relationship.

"One thing we did that was maybe a little bit different was, we got married and then didn't move in together for a year," Brad said, admitting not living together was for the sake of their children.

© Getty Images Brad and Gwyneth married in 2018

"I think at the time, we really felt like we were doing the right thing," Gwyneth added. "We were trying to kind of land the plane very, very gently and slowly and get everybody on board.

"But I'm not sure that it didn't just prolong that thing of like, we don't know what we're doing."

© Instagram Gwyneth and Brad regret not living together after they got married

Brad agreed, responding: "I think it just gives the kids too much power. Which is the opposite of what you want to do. You want them to have agency.

"I think them having agency is really important, but power to actually keep these two adults from living together is, I think it just, I think it was … I think it made them more uncomfortable and more like, okay, this is not something that is solid."