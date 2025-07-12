Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's new appearance with kids has fans asking questions

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are the poster couple for co-parenting following a divorce.

Despite their 2015 split after 10 years of marriage, Ben and Jennifer have remained incredibly close and still enjoy spending time together as a family with their children, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13.

Family outing

However, it appears their close bond has started raising questions among their fans, especially after their latest family outing.

Ben and Jennifer were pictured enjoying a Red Sox game at Boston's Fenway Park on Friday, sitting front row alongside two of their kids, Fin and Samuel.

© Getty Images Jennifer and Ben enjoyed a baseball game with two of their kids

In a video shared by the MLB on X, the former couple were deep in conversation, sitting in the middle of their kids, when Ben appeared to notice the camera on them and nudged Jennifer, who broke into a smile before looking in the direction of the camera.

Their interaction led to fans asking questions about their relationship status, with one commenting: "Did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reconcile?"

A second said: "Why can't these two make it work?! America needs this reconciliation!" A third added: "They are a cute couple they should date."

Despite their romantic relationship ending, Ben has nothing but kind words to say about his ex-wife.

© Getty Images Fans were confused by Ben and Jennifer's relationship status

Friendly exes

In March, he shared an insight into their relationship, telling GQ: "I'm really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids' mom, who's wonderful and great and we work together well."

Even a year after they split, Ben had words of praise for Jennifer, saying: "She's just a fabulous person. She's a great mother. She's a real talent … She's somebody that I admire and respect and remain excellent friends with."

© GC Images Ben and Jennifer still have a close relationship

The affection between Jennifer and Ben is mutual, as the 13 Going on 30 actress previously called him "the love of my life".

In an interview with Vanity Fair, she said: "I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can't have these three babies and so much of what we had. He's the love of my life."

Ben has admitted that his "biggest regret" is his divorce from Jennifer. "The biggest regret of my life is this divorce," he told the New York Times in 2018, the year their divorce was finalized.

© Getty Images Jennifer called Ben the 'love of my life'

"I drank relatively normally for a long time," he added. "What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems."

In 2017, Ben entered rehab for "alcohol addiction" with the help of Jennifer and thanked her for helping him make a "positive recovery".

© FilmMagic, Inc Jennifer and Ben split in 2015

"I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be," he wrote on Facebook. "I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.

"I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."