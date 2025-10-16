Gwyneth Paltrow's ultra-disciplined morning routine with husband revealed

Gwyneth Paltrow is no stranger to the most unconventional wellness trends, so it’s no surprise that her morning routine includes raw cream, gag-worthy smoothies, and intense workouts. In a new cover interview for British Vogue’s November issue, Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about how she starts her day—and how her disciplined wellness habits have even rubbed off on her husband, Brad Falchuk. Gwyneth starts her mornings around 6 a.m., but not before sharing a warm hug with her partner – a daily ritual she prioritizes before getting out of bed. "Brad and I always have a cuddle before we get out of bed and just set the day. Then I go downstairs and have coffee," she shared.

After her coffee comes her raw cream, before she sweats it out to a Tracy Anderson workout three days a week "and heavy Pilates reformer thing twice a week, because my perimenopausal bones need to do heavy". Gwyneth shared that she'll incorporate a sauna and a cold plunge if she "can bear it" unlike Brad, "who is a really good plunger". However, her mornings aren’t all wellness rituals – Gwyneth also jumps straight into work, checking emails and hopping on Zoom meetings to kick off her day.

© Getty Images Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow married in 2018

When it comes to breakfast, she opts for a protein-heavy smoothie that can make her "gag" before lunch is served with the family, typically a salad paired with fish. Gwyneth's day also may include fittings and recording her podcast. "It’s go, go, go until dinner time and then I’m going to throw my [expletive] computer in the Atlantic Ocean," she said.

© Getty Images Gwyneth is known for her wellness rituals

The actress has been married to husband Brad since 2018 – who she met when she made a guest appearance on Glee, in 2010 and 2014, which he created alongside Ryan Murphy. The Goop founder shares daughter Apple, 21, and son Moses, 19, with ex-husband Chris Martin, while the TV writer shares daughter Izzy, 21, and Brody, 18, with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.

"One thing we did that was maybe a little bit different was, we got married and then didn't move in together for a year," Brad said on the podcast, asking his wife: "Would you have done the same thing this time? Again?" "I don't think so. I mean, I think at the time, we really felt like we were doing the right thing," Gwyneth replied, explaining: "We were trying to kind of land the plane very, very gently and slowly and get everybody on board. But I'm not sure that it didn't just prolong that thing of like, we don't know what we're doing.