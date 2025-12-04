Tom Cruise's Cocktail co-star, 63, stuns in ageless appearance

Tom Cruise's former co-star, Gina Gershon, looked better than ever during a glowing appearance at NYC's Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday night, where she attended a screening of the upcoming film Ella McCay.

The 63-year-old was ageless in a stylish black and pink outfit, including wide-leg black trousers, a loose pink blouse with a large collar, a long black coat, and a striped pink scarf tied around her neck.

© Getty Images for 20th Century St Gina looked incredible at the NYC film screening

She added black shoes, a red purse and black-rimmed aviator glasses to complete the look, with her brunette locks perfectly tousled in gentle waves. Gina is a Hollywood icon, having starred in everything from Cocktail with Tom Cruise and Face/Off with John Travolta to Showgirls and Bound.

"I definitely haven't had a typical career," she told The Independent in June. "People don't quite know where to place me, or they tend to see me one way. Like, 'hardcore, motorcycle-riding, lesbian, man-killing demon – let's cast her as that.'"

In 1988's Cocktail, she portrayed Coral, who dates Tom's character, Brian, until she leaves him for his mentor and business partner. She recounted an awkward behind-the-scenes moment from the film set on Watch What Happens Live.

"[Tom] had just gotten married," Gina said, referring to his first wife, Mimi Rogers. "But we did kiss as much as we could. Every scene, it was like, 'Should we kiss in the scene? Oh yeah, I think we should kiss.' It was my first love scene ever."

© Getty Images for 20th Century St She is best known for her work in Cocktail, Face/Off and Showgirls

She added that he was a "gentleman" before sharing the story of their filming mishap. "At one point, he starts off under the covers, and I told him I was very ticklish, I said, 'No, no, don't ever do that,'" she recalled.

"I think he wanted a reaction. And he grabbed my stomach, and I kneed him right in the nose. I was like, 'Oh, my God, I just broke Tom Cruise's nose.' He's like, 'No, no, you told me.' I was like, 'I'm so sorry,' he was like, 'No, it was my fault.'"

© Mondadori via Getty Images She starred alongside Tom in the 1988 film

"He was so overprotective over me. He was great," she added. Gina has been a Hollywood beauty for decades, and appears to have barely aged since she first made a splash in Tinseltown.

However, the Californian native shared that she has learned not to care about aging and to live her life to the fullest. "When I was younger, I always of course [would] try to look older, and you lie about your age, and you say you're older, and you put on tons of makeup. But you know what I've learned?…I don't believe in age," she told People.

© Getty Images Gina shared that she doesn't "believe in age"

"It just occurred to me; if you don't think about age – we get so obsessed with that – I actually don't think you do age. I think our society would be much better if we didn't have age and we didn't have mirrors."

"The happier people are, the better they look. If you're living a great life or if you have a good center within yourself…[it's] the key. Getting a lot of sleep is the key, [and] eating right definitely helps. I've been doing yoga for 25 years – I think that really, really helps a lot – and have fun."