Debbie Gibson, 55, showcases never-ending legs in sequin mini dress and stilettos

Debbie Gibson proved she has the best legs in the business when she appeared on the Sherri show sporting a head-turning mini dress that showcased her lithe, athletic figure. The 55-year-old was glowing as she stepped out in the Alice + Olivia dress, which was a midnight blue color and featured a scale pattern.

The scales were outlined in silver sequins that sparkled in the light, and she added nude stilettos, a dainty silver chain and drop earrings to complete the look. "We had to Google what your age was, and I gotta say – 55, you better stop!" the show's host, Sherri Shepherd, exclaimed when she sat down with her guest.

© GC Images Debbie looked incredible in the midnight blue mini dress

"I was not feeling as good a decade ago," Debbie admitted. "I feel so good now, there's been so much of a journey…really leaning into joy is my motto."

She later shared a snap of her interview look to Instagram, sparking a fan frenzy in the comment section. "You looked super stunning and what a fabulous interview!!!!" wrote one fan, while another added: "Gorgeous!! Love the look!!!"

See Debbie's incredible legs in action below...

"Wow you look stunning," another shared, while a fourth chimed in: "Looking so happy and beautiful."

In a sweet nod to her late mother and longtime manager, Diane Gibson, who passed away in 2022, Debbie wore her ring on the Sherri show and shared insight into her close bond with the redhead. "She empowered all of us," the "Foolish Beat" singer said.

"Before there was a Kris Jenner, like we see these women in power suits now, she was the original woman with that cropped auburn hair and the power suit."

"She would face these men in these conference rooms because she believed with so much conviction that a little girl, creative visionary, should be taken as seriously, or more seriously, in a pop music world where you're speaking to your peers, than the men in suits."

© Getty Images Her mother passed away in 2022

Debbie has had quite the year, what with her memoir, Eternally Electric, being released in the fall, and her incredible Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance of "Only In My Dreams". For the special event, she sported a matching cable-knit shirt and pants, and added a white hat.

She spoke to Today co-host Al Roker ahead of her performance, sharing how much her life had changed since she rose to fame in the '80s.

© GC Images The singer shared that she was enjoying life more than ever

"You know, just in general in my life, I'm taking everything in more. Like, everything has more meaning. I mean, nothing's wasted on me," she explained.

"I think I was moving a mile a minute for so long…and even though I am right now, I'm kinda just focused on life in between the shows and the performances and just savoring everything…just taking moments with people and this is such a tradition."

© picture alliance via Getty Image Debbie was a huge pop star in the '80s

"You know, there's so much bad news in the world, it's so great to have something…that brings people together."

The '80s teen idol previously shared how her exercise routine has changed over the years, after going too hard and exhausting herself. "I used to over-exercise," she confessed to HELLO! "I would wake up and run the stadium steps in LA, and then I'd go swimming, and then something else."

© FilmMagic Debbie shared that she used to go "too hard" with her workouts

"I was addicted to having the look where I looked drawn and had to have this big sweat on. But what I didn't realize then was that it was my adrenals screaming 'Mayday'," Debbie continued, adding that she was much gentler with her body nowadays.

"On stage, I'll push my limits. But I don't overdo exercise otherwise. I have a Peloton to use when I want to. But I do 10 or 15 mins of low-impact work. Then I walk my dog, jog, or do things which feel like they flow and fit into my life."