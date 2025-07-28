Viewers binge-watching 'gripping' 6-part crime thriller in one day

ITV's six-part crime thriller The Assassin arrived on 25 July, and viewers have found it "so gripping", they're binge-watching it in one day.

The action-packed series stars Miss Austen's Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor, Bates Motel), and follows a retired assassin who's forced to team up with her estranged son in a fight for survival.

With its impressive leading stars and writers Harry and Jack Williams (creators of The Missing and its spinoff Baptiste), it's hardly surprising that the drama has viewers on the edge of their seats.

Keep reading to find out what they think of the new show…

© Prime Video/Two Brothers Pictures/Robert Viglasky What have viewers said about The Assassin? Taking to social media, viewers praised the highly anticipated new release, with many saying they "binged-watched it" and would recommend it to anyone who hasn't seen it yet. One person wrote: "Finished it in a day, loved it," while another said: "Fantastic series! Devastated I've finished it!!!" Meanwhile, a third person added: "Watched the first episode! So gripping!"

© Photographer: Panos Kostouros What have critics said? Scoring an 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it's safe to say the thriller has been a hit with critics. In its five-star review, The Guardian wrote: "Keeley Hawes’s menopausal hitwoman drama is perfectly crafted TV," before ending with: "It's so much fun. Hawes is so good, so funny, Highmore so nimble and perfectly pitched and everyone else… [turns] in brilliant performances."

© Des Willie / Prime Video Meanwhile, Metro called it: "Mamma Mia combined with Taken, with a dash of Black Doves thrown in for good measure," while Empire said: "You've never met an assassin like Keeley Hawes' Julie, and for that matter you've never watched a thriller like this either."

© Marq Riley / Prime Video What is The Assassin about? The six-parter follows Julie Hawes, a retired assassin on a remote Greek island – hence the Mamma Mia comparisons – who is facing a reluctant reunion with her estranged son, Edward (Highmore), who is visiting from England. The synopsis continues: "Armed with questions around new information on his paternity, Edward battles to find the right time to speak to his frustratingly distant mother. "But, when the moment finally presents itself, things take a deadly turn as Julie’s dangerous past catches up with her and they are forced to flee the island and go on the run together."

© Robert Viglasky / Prime Video Who stars in The Assassin? Keeley and Freddie, who also serve as executive producers, lead the cast as mother-son duo Julie and Edward. They're supported by Gina Gershon (Riverdale), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Line of Duty, Baby Reindeer), Jack Davenport (The Morning Show, Pirates of the Caribbean), Richard Dormer (Blue Lights, Game of Thrones) and David Dencik (The Ipcress File, No Time To Die). Other main cast members include Alan Dale (Dynasty, Lost), Gerald Kyd (The Swarm, The Split), and Devon Terrell (Totally Completely Fine, Cursed).

The Assassin is available to watch on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland now. A release date for the US and Australia has yet to be announced.