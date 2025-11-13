Jennifer Aniston poses in plunging black swimsuit showcasing her tanned physique

Jennifer Aniston looked better than ever in a new photoshoot for Elle, which saw the 56-year-old in a plunging black swimsuit that showcased her lithe, toned figure. The Friends star looked tanned and relaxed in the shot, as she donned a fluffy jacket and black aviator sunglasses, her blonde-brunette hair styled straight down past her shoulders. In another photo, Jennifer stood in a doorway with her hand reaching for the roof, clad in a gray knitted shirt with patterned briefs, her taut physique on display.

She opted for a casual look on the cover, sporting a white button-down shirt and blue jeans with an eye-catching black belt and turquoise-colored bangles on her wrists to match. Jennifer's fans rushed to the comment section of Elle's Instagram post to exclaim over her ageless beauty, with one writing: "50 don't look like it used to!" while another added: "She is breathtaking," in all-caps.

"Okay @jenniferaniston, what's the secret tea behind aging in reverse?" said another, while a fourth chimed in: "Is she REAL?!?!" Jennifer's ageless beauty is the envy of many, with the star revealing that it all came down to her mindset. "I think as far as aging gracefully, I have an eternal fountain of optimism and positivity. Call it youth if you want," she told Glamour in September.

"But I think it all starts with how we love our bodies and love where we are," she continued, before explaining that she "maintains" her look with "facials and lasers and all that good stuff". The Morning Show actress added: "I'm not going to just go down and let these gray hairs take over. It's perspective and also knowing this is our one body, it's a mindset."

Her diet consists of "a lot of high protein, vegetables, salads, soups, and then everything I would possibly want on a weekend," as she told People. "I always give myself a cheat day," she clarified, sharing that her favorite cheat meal was Mexican, "or a cheeseburger or pizza or pasta – all that stuff."

Jennifer is famously a fan of working out, and shared with Women's Health that she likes to switch up her exercise routines to keep it interesting. "Ideally, I would love four workout days a week, and then a day where it's more of a major walk or hike," she detailed. The Emmy winner also prefers shorter workouts, as they put less pressure on her joints.

© Instagram The star shared that the secret to aging gracefully was a positive mindset

"We think we have to work out for the solid hour and that can be a bit intimidating," she said. "You really can get an efficient workout with just a good 20 minutes if that's all the time you have, even 10 minutes of doing something that gets your body moving. I just find comfort in that."

© Getty Images Jennifer is a fan of shorter and more efficient workouts

"I don't put the pressure on myself like I used to," she continued. "I used to wake up hours before I had to get to work, and those hours are already kind of bananas in terms of how early."