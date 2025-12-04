Tearful Goldie Hawn makes heartbreaking confession about Diane Keaton's life: 'It never happened'

It's been almost two months since Diane Keaton died of pneumonia on October 11, and her good friend, Goldie Hawn, is still struggling to come to terms with her death.

The 80-year-old paid a tearful tribute to her First Wives Club co-star on Wednesday at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala.

Not only were Goldie and Diane co-stars, but they formed an unbreakable bond while living in the same building.

"Diane lived right below me. My house was higher up, and I went down, and I said, 'You know, we can talk to each other,'" Goldie recalled. "We would laugh, because we were so close, and, literally, I said, 'Let me get a megaphone.'

"It was just the greatest thing knowing that she was just below me," she continued. "I would go and do my flowers and stuff, my rose garden, and it was right on the edge there.

"And I remember looking over and wondering, 'What in the world is she doing now?' She was always on my mind. She was so close to me."

Goldie and Diane were so close, they made plans for when they got old.

Goldie said she once told Diane after wrapping their 1996 film: "When we get old, why don't we live together. We can swim in the pool, we can drink wine. It'll be great. She said: 'Yeah, yeah.'"

A visibly emotional Goldie paused before she added: "But it never happened."

Showcasing her incredible sense of humor and ability to find comedy at a difficult time, she quipped: "Well, I couldn't leave Kurt [Russell] anyway, so."

Continuing through tears, Goldie recalled the moment she learned of Diane's death. "I happened to learn in my backyard. And I went over to my backyard, to my rose garden, and I just looked down and [thought], she can't be gone. She just cannot be gone.

"No one like that should ever die. She just brought so much joy, so much life, so much exuberance.

"She was like lightning in a bottle. There wasn't anything that she couldn't do. There wasn't any world that she couldn't live in. She was just an extraordinary human being."

Shortly after Diane's death was announced, Goldie penned a message dedicated to her late friend, where she admitted her heart was "broken."

She wrote: "Diane, we aren't ready to lose you. You've left us with a trail of fairy dust, filled with particles of light and memories beyond imagination. How do we say goodbye?

"What words can come to mind when your heart is broken? You never liked praise, so humble, but now you can't tell me to 'shut up' honey. There was, and will be, no one like you."

Goldie continued: "You stole the hearts of the world and shared your genius with millions, making films that made us laugh and cry in ways only you could.

"I was blessed to make First Wives Club with you, our days starting with coffee in the makeup trailer, laughing and joking, right through to the very last day of filming. It was a roller coaster of love.

"We agreed to grow old together, and one day, maybe live together with all our girlfriends. Well, we never got to live together, but we did grow older together."

She added: "Who knows… maybe in the next life. Shine your fairy dust up there, girlfriend. I'm going to miss the hell out of you. My heart goes out to your beautiful children, Dex and Duke. I love you."