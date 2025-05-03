Goldie Hawn 'hurts so deeply' as she mourns devastating loss

Goldie Hawn is mourning the loss of a "one-of-a-kind soul" following the death of her dear friend and late co-star, Ruth Buzzi.

The 79-year-old fondly remembered the late comedienne in an emotional post she shared on Instagram Friday.

"My Ruthie, you're gone, and it hurts so deeply. I'll always treasure our daily calls, how we could talk endlessly, even after long days," Goldie began.

"You were my girlfriend, my heart through life's ups and downs. You made me laugh like no one else could."

She continued: "You were beyond talented, Ruthie. A one of a kind soul who brought so much laughter and light to the world.

"Those deep, joyful laughs we shared, especially while making Laugh In, will stay with me forever."

Goldie concluded: "I love you. Wishing you peace and beautiful travels in the arms of the angels."

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Goldie and Ruth starred together on Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In

Her daughter, Kate Hudson, was among the first to show their support, commenting with a white dove and red heart emojis.

Goldie and Ruth forged a strong friendship after starring together in the NBC variety sketch comedy show Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, which aired from 1968 to 1973.

According to Extra, Goldie appeared on 64 episodes of the show from 1968 to 1970.

© Getty Images Goldie and Ruth formed a long-lasting friendship

Ruth Buzzi death

Ruth "died peacefully in her sleep" at home near Fort Worth, Texas, on May 1, aged 88, her longtime agent, Mike Eisenstadt, said.

She died of complications from Alzheimer's, which she was diagnosed with in 2012, and was in hospice care.

In 2022, her husband, Kent Perkins, revealed that Ruth was "bedridden and incapacitated" after suffering a series of strokes.

© Getty Images Ruth died May 1, 2025

"She wants you to know she is not in pain and is aware you are sending your best wishes her way as she battles the results of devastating strokes that have left her bedridden and incapacitated," he wrote on her official Facebook page.

"She can still speak and understand, she still recognizes all her friends and loved ones. I am reading to her your wonderful comments and she smiles."

He continued: "I might add that I am living with an attitude of gratitude for 43 years of marriage to my best friend, the greatest person I ever met, the one and only Ruth Buzzi. Her love for others knows no bounds, and she has spent a lifetime making people smile.

© WireImage Ruth and her husband, Kent Perkins

"She is dealing with this situation bravely, and still with humor, believe it or not... and with the love of God in her heart and soul, she thanks you for being her friend. And for the love you've shown her continuously for the past six decades or more..."

He concluded: "Whatever happens, please know you have always been loved right back in return."

Ruth was best known for her work on Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, but she also appeared on several popular TV shows, including Days of Our Lives, The Carol Burnett Show, The Pink Panther, and 1976's Freaky Friday.

© Getty Images Rutch also starred on The Carol Burnett Show

She also voiced the roles of Suzie Kabloozie on Sesame Street from 1993 to 2006, and Mama Bear on The Berenstain Bears.

Ruth received five Emmy nominations during her career and won a Golden Globe in 1973 for Best Supporting TV Actress for her work on Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In.