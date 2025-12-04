Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Christopher looks strikingly like half- brother, Joseph Baena, in new photos

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Christopher once preferred to stay out of the spotlight, setting him apart from his half-brother, Joseph Baena, who has followed in their father’s footsteps with his passion for bodybuilding and acting. However, the siblings are now looking strikingly similar, as Christopher’s impressive weight-loss journey has made their differences far less noticeable.

On December 2, Katherine Schwarzenegger took to Instagram to share a sweet post that featured a carousel of images with her family taken during Thanksgiving. One picture captured Christopher posing in front of the swimming pool, dressed in an all brown outfit that featured tailored pants, a buttoned-down smart shirt, and a suede jacket.

The 28-year-old sported a mustache and curly brown locks as he smiled for the camera during the intimate backyard dinner. Christopher's appearance in the snap looked uncannily similar to a recent picture of his half-brother, Joseph, taken at the beach.

© Instagram Christopher at the family's Thanksgiving dinner

Joseph posed for a topless photograph on a beach as he flexed his muscles in nothing but a pair of black Calvin Klein underpants. The brothers have similar hairstyles, beards, and bone structure.

Christopher stepped into the spotlight after he admitted earlier this year that he'd gone on a fitness and weight loss journey of his own and lost as much as 30lbs. "You're telling me. I could never go and say to him, you're overweight," Arnold told The Times.

© Instagram Joseph Baena showed off his toned physique

"We just kept introducing healthy foods. We introduced him always to the gym and all of that kind of stuff. And then, out of nowhere, he decided that he wanted to be lean. And now he is," the Terminator star continued. "So that is of course fantastic, the self-discipline and the self-motivation. I always felt one day it will have to come from him — and it did."

Arnold shares daughters Katherine, Christina, and sons Patrick and Christopher with his ex-wife Maria Shriver. Joseph is Arnold's youngest child, who he welcomed following his affair. However, Joseph was unaware of his father's identity until he was 13-years-old. Joseph is the love child of the bodybuilder and his former housekeeper Mildred Patericia Baena.

© Getty Images Christopher Schwarzenegger, Christina Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Maria filed for divorce from the actor in May 2011 following 25 years of marriage. "We are continuing to parent our four children together. They are the light and center of both of our lives," the former couple said in a joint statement at the time.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2015, the former bodybuilder addressed his affair, saying it was "a very tough situation for my kids, very tough situation for my family. It was tough for everybody. But it has happened and now we have to figure it out, right?". Arnold explained that Joseph is "terrific" and that "he totally understands the situation. So, it all has worked out".