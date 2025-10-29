Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Christopher showcases his incredible muscles after weight loss transformation

Christopher Schwarzenegger is turning heads, and it’s not just because of his famous last name. The 27-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger joined sister Katherine, Chris Pratt, and their kids for a fun-filled family outing at a Brentwood pumpkin patch over the weekend, looking impressively fit and muscular following his dramatic weight loss transformation over the past few years.

Wearing a simple white tank top that hugged his toned frame, Christopher looked confident and relaxed as he sipped on his protein shake. His biceps and shoulders were fully on display, showcasing the results of what appears to be a serious commitment to fitness. With his hair slightly tousled and a smartwatch on his wrist, he struck the perfect balance of laid-back and athletic.

Later in the day, Christopher was seen juggling multiple pumpkins, a casual moment that could’ve passed for a gym session thanks to his now-bulging arms. He kept his look sporty in dark joggers, trainers, and had a sweatshirt tied around his waist as he navigated the fall haul. The transformation from his earlier physique is nothing short of remarkable, and fans have taken notice.

© BACKGRID Looking stronger than ever, Christopher Schwarzenegger joined sister Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt, and their kids for a fun-filled family outing

Christopher has entered the spotlight thanks to admitting earlier this year that he'd gone on a fitness and weight loss journey of his own in recent years and lost as much as 30lbs, and is now proudly showing off his hard work.

© BACKGRID Christopher was later seen easily juggling three pumpkins to his car alongside brother-in-law and Marvel star Chris Pratt

Recently speaking with The Times, Arnold, 78, looked back on Christopher being considered "overweight" and was asked whether he felt the complexity of his son growing up in a household of famously athletic and fit stars, including his brother Patrick and even half-brother Joseph Baena. "You're telling me. I could never go and say to him, you're overweight," he responded.

© Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan Christopher has lost over 30 lbs

"We just kept introducing healthy foods. We introduced him always to the gym and all of that kind of stuff. And then, out of nowhere, he decided that he wanted to be lean. And now he is," the Terminator star continued. "So that is of course fantastic, the self-discipline and the self-motivation. I always felt one day it will have to come from him — and it did."

During his appearance at the Inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles this May, Christopher opened up for the first time about his fitness journey, describing it as a "big process" that involved cutting out sugar and carbs, including bread during Lent, which was what led to the big 30lbs drop in the first place.

© Instagram Christopher Schwarzenegger poses for a photo while shirtless on the family's boat while out on the lake, shared on Instagram

"I started in 2019 when I was living in Australia. I was on this big trip. I made it a big [deal] like, 'Oh, I'm going to go out and do all this stuff, be in Australia,' and I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities," he explained, adding: "Weirdly enough, I gave up bread for Lent. I don't know if anyone's Catholic in here, but I gave up bread for Lent."

"I was like, 'Well, if I'm giving up bread, I might as well just take the opportunity and I'm a good Catholic boy, so I'm not going to break it.' And that was my one rule. I was like, 'I'm not going to break Lent.' And so I lost 30 pounds just through that."he