I'm a Celebrity's Aitch makes surprising career move ahead of ITV final

I'm a Celebrity star Aitch is busier than ever. With just two days until the big final, the British rapper, who has emerged as a frontrunner for the crown, has made a surprising career move. Joining Sir Andy and Jamie Murray, Annabel Croft, Virgil van Dijk and Jamie Vardy, Aitch, whose real name is Harrison Armstrong, has become an investor in Game4Padel, the UK's largest padel club operator. As a result, the 25-year-old music star is expected to work with the company on a number of projects in the future, with the aim of bringing padel to a wider audience.

© Game4Padel Aitch will be working with Game4Padel following his time in the I'm a Celebrity jungle

"I've been hooked on padel from the moment I picked up a racket," Aitch said. "It's proper addictive and what Game4Padel is doing to grow the sport and open it up to everyone is class. It was a natural fit really and having been to a few of the Game4Padel venues now, I can't wait to help out and get involved. It's a buzzing community and exciting to play my part in growing that, as more and more people play across the UK."

Michael Gradon, Co-founder and CEO at Game4Padel, added: "Padel continues to surge in popularity across not only the UK but the world, and having someone as influential as Aitch come on board as a Game4Padel investor is a fantastic endorsement of what we're building and shows how mainstream the sport is becoming."

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Aitch and his good friend Angry Ginge have played against one another in padel tournaments

In a hilarious twist, Aitch has actually played against his I'm a Celebrity campmate, Angry Ginge, at padel tournaments in the past. The duo, who have been friends since 2021, met through their mutual friend, YouTube star, Michael Taylor – also known as Tays. While Angry Ginge, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle, co-hosts the podcast, Tays & Ginge Off Stream, with Michael, Aitch has been friends with the latter since childhood.

Back in August, both Aitch and Angry Ginge took part in the Creators Padel at Pure Padel in Manchester, where they were pitted against each other. Tays was partnered with Angry Ginge, while Aitch was joined by another friend.

I'm a Celebrity final

While Padel will be one of Aitch's priorities after leaving I'm a Celebrity, his time in the jungle isn't over just yet. Set to air on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on Sunday evening, the highly anticipated finale will reveal which celebrity is the new King or Queen of the Jungle. Already named as a frontrunner by fans, Aitch appears to have a strong chance of winning.

© Redferns Aitch has been named as a favourite to win the competition

Following the sixth celebrity elimination which saw Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp heading home, Ant and Dec confirmed that Jack Osbourne, Aitch, Angry Ginge, Lisa Riley, Shona McGarty and Tom Read Wilson would remain. However, during Friday's episode, viewers will see not one but two more celebrities eliminated. The final four will then go on to compete in the iconic cyclone challenge, before learning who has made it into the final three, and so on.