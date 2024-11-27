Ruth Langsford is all smiles as she heads to Australia ahead of I'm A Celeb debut

Ruth Langsford was spotted at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, ready to fly to Australia. The Loose Women presenter is heading Down Under to appear on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 's spinoff show, Unpacked.

Dressed in a black zip-up top, joggers, and trainers, Ruth, 64, kept her outfit casual for the long flight. She carried two large suitcases and a holdall, suggesting she's packed for more than a quick visit. Ruth looked relaxed but glamorous with her fresh blow-dry and bronzed complexion.

Ruth joins Unpacked to support Jane Moore

ITV invited Ruth to join the show as a guest. She'll share her thoughts on the jungle drama and support her friend and Loose Women co-star Jane Moore, who is currently in camp.

Jane, 62, has had a rocky start in the jungle. She clashed with campmates Barry McGuigan and Danny Jones earlier this week after they assigned her dishwashing duties. Jane called the pair sexist and ageist in a heated exchange, which left viewers divided.

Ruth also works with fellow campmate GK Barry on the Loose Women panel. Her insights are expected to add to the fun dynamic between Unpacked hosts Joel Dommett, Kemi Rodgers, and Sam Thompson.

Before her flight, Ruth posted on Instagram, showing herself getting ready for the trip. "Packing for Oz!" she captioned her video, leaving fans excited to see her on the show.

A fresh focus for Ruth

This trip comes after a tough year for Ruth. She split from her husband, Eamonn Holmes, in May after 14 years of marriage.

The couple had been together for 27 years and were considered something of an institution by viewers in the United Kingdom.

Life after Eamonn

Since their split, Eamonn has moved on with relationship counsellor Katie Alexander. The pair made their first public appearance at The Irish Post Awards earlier this month.

Ruth has focused on her career. She continues to anchor Loose Women, a role she's had since 2013. Now, her Australian adventure offers a chance to step into something new.

Fans of I'm A Celebrity are eager to see how Ruth will contribute to the spinoff. Her down-to-earth nature and quick wit make her a great fit for the show.

What to expect on Unpacked

Ruth is set to give her take on the latest jungle gossip. Viewers can expect her to weigh in on Jane's fiery moments and the camp's group dynamics. With years of experience on Loose Women, Ruth knows how to handle drama and tough conversations.

Her presence is sure to bring an extra spark to the spinoff, which is airing on ITV2. For fans, it's another reason to keep tuning in to this year's I'm A Celeb.