Melvin Odoom's life away from spotlight including soap star sister

Melvin Odoom has headed to Australia as the radio DJ is competing in this year's I'm a Celebrity, however, the star isn't the only famous one in his family.

Melvin's younger sister, Yonah Odoom, is a professional actress and has racked up several credits, including in two of the UK's most popular soaps: Coronation Street and Hollyoaks. Yonah has also appeared in hit series including Bulletproof and The Windsors.

Yonah is incredibly proud of her brother and as the new series kicked off on Sunday, she shared a clip of Melvin preparing to go into the jungle, and wrote: "Let The Games begin, forever proud of you Bro @melvinodoom you got this, but I still can't quite believe you're in the Jungle?!"

The actress regularly shares updates on her brother's career, showing the family pride.

Away from the screen, Yonah is married to Marcus Daarling, and she regularly shares her happiness. On their wedding day in 2018, she wrote: "Entering a new chapter, in many ways, ever praying & thankful to our dear Lord Jesus Christ for better days…"

Melvin isn't going in blind to the I'm a Celebrity experience, as his close friend, Babatunde Alesha competed on the 22nd series. When asked who could win, the comedian said on Good Morning Britain: "I've known Melvin for ages, I think that he's going to light up the place with his personality. So at the beginning I’m saying maybe Melvin, but we'll see, you never know.

"When you’re in there, it’s different. When you’re hungry, you might say the wrong thing, so let's just wait."

Melvin rose to fame in 2009 as a radio DJ on the Kiss 100 breakfast show. He continued in this role until 2018 when he started presenting on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge. He departed the show in 2021.

The 44-year-old has also presented on numerous television shows, including The Xtra Factor, Backstage at the BRITs and Sweat the Small Stuff.

In 2016, Melvin was announced as one of the celebrities for the 14th series of Strictly Come Dancing, however, he ended up being the first contestant to be eliminated following a controversial results show.

Melvin was due to be in the bottom two against pop singer Anastacia, however, as the star picked up an injury, there was no dance-off and the celebrity who received the fewest votes from the public, which in this case was Melvin, was eliminated.

The radio DJ was invited to compete in that year's Christmas special, where he and professional partner Janette Manrara lifted the Christmas trophy.