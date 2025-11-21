Angry Ginge unrecognisable in unearthed photos pre-YouTube fame

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here is well and truly underway, and this year's celebrity lineup includes YouTuber Angry Ginge. Already, the 24-year-old creator is making waves in the camp, particularly with his banterous relationship with British rapper Aitch, but have you seen the social media star before he skyrocketed to fame?

In photos shared before he played at this year's Soccer Aid, Angry Ginge - whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle - shared two snaps from his childhood, both showing him a proud football fan wearing the England shirt and his face decorated with red and white face paint.

"From watching it with my mum and family as a kid. To playing in it with the heroes and icons I’ve looked up to," he penned in the caption. Young Morgan looks worlds away from his now-polished self that fans are used to seeing on their screens.

Morgan's jungle stint

Since starring on the beloved ITV programme, Morgan has been a viral sensation, with fans editing his hilarious moments with his aforementioned camp bestie Aitch, but one moment that really stood out was of a serious tone.

On Wednesday night's episode, Morgan opened up about his decision to avoid alcohol. During a conversation with Jack Osbourne and Lisa Riley about sobriety - the British actress revealing she used to drink "three bottles of Malbec a night" following the death of her mother - Morgan said that although he has dabbled with alcohol, he would "rather have a Pepsi Max".

© ITV Angry Ginge is in this year's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here

While doing the 'Web's Most Searched Questions' with Danny Aarons, he was again asked why he "never drinks alcohol". Well, I've obviously had alcohol in my life," Ginge said, “but I don’t drink. I don’t find it good, it damages your liver." And then, quoting a friend, he added: “You’ve got a personality without drinking. I just don’t like the taste of it either, to be honest. Maybe, the only thing I’d go to is a Disaronno and Coke."

But before entering the jungle, Morgan revealed that his decision not to drink is rooted in family trauma, as his father was an alcoholic.

© AFP via Getty Images Angry Ginge has competed in numerous charity football matches

Speaking on the Off Stream podcast, he explained his father is "not a good man", explaining: "I also remember as a kid, I cannot count on two hands how many times there would be the back fences kicked in because they were wooden. There’d just be cans of Stella and smashed glass outside, which was him.

"In the middle of the night, he just came to the house… he just picked a brick up and threw it through the window, then the next day had the balls to come and try and see me."