I'm a Celeb star Aitch's split from famous girlfriend revealed – and her public denial

Aitch and Shona McGarty have been the talk of the I'm a Celebrity jungle in this 2025 series, especially following their flirty pillow fight. But this was hardly the first time the duo got tongues wagging.

Fellow campmates Tom Read Wilson and Vogue Williams called them a "gorgeous pair" after they shared a laugh over an upcoming trial, while the rapper confessed to his close friend, Angry Ginge, that he had a "soft spot" for the former EastEnders actress.

However, before heading into the jungle, the rapper had previously been in a relationship with Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg. Read on to discover all you need to know about their relationship…

Aitch and Amelia's relationship

The couple first got together in 2019, after Aitch appeared on Amelia's viral web series, Chicken Shop Date. After the show aired, fans were convinced that sparks were flying thanks to the pair's flirty banter.

When asked by Amelia on the show whether he believed in love at first sight, the rapper responded: "I believe in it, but it's never happened so I don't know. But I would like to think that one day I'll look at someone and fall in love."

© YouTube The duo's relationship played out online

In 2022, Aitch confirmed that the mystery woman he was dating was indeed Amelia. "Yeah you guessed it, [expletive] off now," he said at the time.

Speaking of their romance on Kiss FM, Amelia added: "I like him a lot. I love that he loves me so much, it's nice when someone pays you attention and is interested in you, right?"

Break up

Sadly, the pair weren't to be, and in March 2022, they confirmed in a joint TikTok video that they had split up. At the time, Aitch confessed to feeling jealous over his girlfriend's 'dates' with other stars on her hit web series.

"I can't sit back and watch you every other week go on a date with other rappers," he said in the video. "And I know it's not real, but I just can't do it."

© Instagram The couple called it quits weeks after going public

However, some started speculating over whether the couple were ever an item, with Amelia appearing in Aitch's music video for his song Baby, a song that was used in every clip of the pair.

When someone said in the comments that they thought the relationship was solely a PR stunt, Amelia responded with a curt two-word reply. "It wasn't," she wrote back. However, when asked the same question in 2023, Aitch simply laughed it off without offering a rebuttal.

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock The rapper has been growing closer with actress Shona McGarty

In his 2024 song, Famous Girl, the rapper seemingly indicated he still had feelings for his ex, as he rapped: "Someone tell Michelle Keegan that I'm feeling her, but true say I really miss Amelia."